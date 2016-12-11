Reader: Residents of LoHi — or Is That the Northside? — Are Definitely Unique

Mizu Isakaya, at the edge of LoHi. Lindsey Bartlett

Mizu Izakaya is finally opening at the corner of 16th and Boulder streets, in the section of Highland known as LoHi. Owner Hong Lee, who owns eight other Japanese spots in metro Denver, has gone more upscale with this new restaurant, and says: "I wouldn't put the place anywhere other than the Highlands. The people here are unique." And that inspired this from Concetta:



Yup, LoHi residents are definitely their own special kind of... whatever you wanna call it.



Michael brings some history to the ongoing discussion of changes in Highland:

Highlands was an original town, not part of Denver, founded in 1859. It was annexed by Denver in the late 1890s, after a depression. It's obviously seen many changes over the years, but originally prided itself as a family-friendly town separate from "sinful" Denver. I appreciate the recent history of this area, but in describing the recent changes the author should also acknowledge the many changes that changed this area from "Highlands" to "Northside" that were painful for its early residents, not to mention the changes from indigenous sovereign land to Spanish and then U.S. rule. Change is inevitable, and the "Northside" does not have a monopoly on the history of this area or its future uses. Just ask the residents who were here before it became the "Northside."

What do you think of the changes in Highland? What do you call this part of northwest Denver?