Reader: Rosenberg's Comeback Is Bigger Than the Great Pumpkin!

El Chingon Set to Expand Next Year With Cultura


Reader: Rosenberg's Comeback Is Bigger Than the Great Pumpkin!

Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 5:50 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Get ready to wrap your mouth around this, Denver.
Get ready to wrap your mouth around this, Denver.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Almost six months after it was closed by fire, Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen will finally reopen at 6 a.m. today at 725 East 26th Avenue (the entrance is actually on Welton Street). Owner Josh Pollack has put the time to good use, not only coming up with new eatery concepts, but also retooling some of the recipes for his wildly popular deli. And fans can't wait to taste them, with one putting a seasonal twist on the news. Says Kim:

 Rosenberg's comeback is bigger than the great pumpkin!!

Will you be at Rosenberg's today?

Related Location

miles
Rosenberg's Bagels and Deli
More Info
More Info

725 E. 26th Ave.
Denver, CO 80205

www.rosenbergsbagels.com

