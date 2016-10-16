Reader: Rosenberg's Comeback Is Bigger Than the Great Pumpkin!

Get ready to wrap your mouth around this, Denver. Danielle Lirette

Almost six months after it was closed by fire, Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen will finally reopen at 6 a.m. today at 725 East 26th Avenue (the entrance is actually on Welton Street). Owner Josh Pollack has put the time to good use, not only coming up with new eatery concepts, but also retooling some of the recipes for his wildly popular deli. And fans can't wait to taste them, with one putting a seasonal twist on the news. Says Kim:

Rosenberg's comeback is bigger than the great pumpkin!!



Will you be at Rosenberg's today?

