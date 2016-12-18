menu

Reader: Steuben's in Arvada Is for Skinny-Jeans-Wearing Hipsters

Reader: Residents of LoHi — or Is That the Northside? — Are Definitely Unique


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Steuben's in Arvada Is for Skinny-Jeans-Wearing Hipsters

Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 7:42 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The fried chicken at Steuben's really flies.
The fried chicken at Steuben's really flies.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Gretchen Kurtz recently reviewed the Steuben's that opened in a former Gunther Toody's in Arvada earlier this year. Not only did she find it a worthy, smart addition to Josh Wolkon's Secret Sauce group of local restaurants, but the fried chicken immediately added the place to our list of the best fried chicken spots in Denver alongside the original Steuben's on East 17th Avenue. But not everyone is a fan. Says Adam:

If you actually like comfort food, you will hate this place. They put a fucked-up spin on all of your favorites. If you're a skinny jeans-wearing hipster, you might actually like this place.

Related Stories

Other diners would welcome another Steuben's, though. Says Jeff: 

Hey, Steuben's Uptown, the Gunther Toody's at I-25 and Arapahoe is out of business now too. Time to bring Steuben's #3 to the south 'burbs!

The Arvada Steuben's opens at 9 a.m. today, the Denver location at 10 a.m. Get out of the cold and visit one of these hot spots!

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Steuben's Food Service
More Info
More Info

523 E. 17th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-830-1001

www.steubens.com

miles
Steuben's Arvada
More Info
More Info

7355 Ralston Rd.
Arvada, Colorado 80002

303-830-0096

www.steubens.com/Arvada

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >