Reader: Was That Rooster & Moon Barista Hitting on Me?

Rooster & Moon will close at the end of the month. Lindsey Bartlett

The news that Rooster & Moon will call it quits at the end of the month met with one universal response from readers: "Noooo!" But a few fans of the eight-year-old coffeehouse/pub in the Golden Triangle pulled themselves together enough to offer more specific comments. Says Tina:

Now where am I going to go when I'm pretending to be "working"?

Adds Ed:

I used to work a block away and would stop in pretty frequently at lunchtime. Always friendly people and good sandwiches.



And then there's this from Josh: