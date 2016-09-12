menu

Reader: Was That Rooster & Moon Barista Hitting on Me?

Reader: I Moved to Texas and Miss Everything About Denver's Dining Scene


Reader: Was That Rooster & Moon Barista Hitting on Me?

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 8:01 a.m.
By Westword
Rooster & Moon will close at the end of the month.
Rooster & Moon will close at the end of the month.
Lindsey Bartlett
The news that Rooster & Moon will call it quits at the end of the month met with one universal response from readers: "Noooo!" But a few fans of the eight-year-old coffeehouse/pub in the Golden Triangle pulled themselves together enough to offer more specific comments. Says Tina: 

Now where am I going to go when I'm pretending to be "working"? 

Adds Ed: 

I used to work a block away and would stop in pretty frequently at lunchtime. Always friendly people and good sandwiches.

And then there's this from Josh: 

I never would have built http://IsThatBaristaHittingOnMe.com without Rooster & Moon.

Remind Me Later >