Reader: Was That Rooster & Moon Barista Hitting on Me?
Rooster & Moon will close at the end of the month.
Lindsey Bartlett
The news that Rooster & Moon will call it quits at the end of the month met with one universal response from readers: "Noooo!" But a few fans of the eight-year-old coffeehouse/pub in the Golden Triangle pulled themselves together enough to offer more specific comments. Says Tina:
Now where am I going to go when I'm pretending to be "working"?
Adds Ed:
I used to work a block away and would stop in pretty frequently at lunchtime. Always friendly people and good sandwiches.
And then there's this from Josh:
I never would have built http://IsThatBaristaHittingOnMe.com without Rooster & Moon.
