Readers: Best New Restaurant of 2016? Matsuhisa and Avelina Are Contenders!

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 7:06 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Alaskan black cod at Matsuhisa.
Alaskan black cod at Matsuhisa.
Danielle Lirette
What will be the best restaurant to open in Denver in 2016? We just rolled out our list of the best restaurants that debuted before December, and several more contenders have opened in the last few weeks. But some readers already have favorites. Robert is a fan of Matsuhisa, and writes:

My favorite dish in Denver all year was that piece of fish (above). So good I had to go back to get it again.

The dining room at Avelina.
The dining room at Avelina.
Danielle Lirette

Avelina is tops with Dave, who says:  

Best meal of 2016 for me.

And David agrees: 

Ditto - nothing else compares for me. Wonderful review of a truly wonderful, refreshing addition to the Denver dining season. I have only been twice but can't wait to return. So nice to be coddled with great food and service that's not in a former garage or warehouse space.

Avelina, Matsuhisa...what other restaurants are contenders for Best New Restaurant of 2016 in the next Best of Denver?

Related Locations

miles
Matsuhisa
More Info
More Info

98 Steele St.
Denver, Colorado 80206

303-329-6628

www.matsuhisarestaurants.com

miles
Avelina
More Info
More Info

1550 17th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

720-904-6711

www.avelinadenver.com

