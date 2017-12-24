Reader: Restaurants Should Care About What They're Serving, Not What They're Tweeting

This past year has seen an amazing number of restaurants open. But amidst the boom, there's also been a bust: Stella's didn't even last a year, and the second incarnation of the beloved Squeaky Bean closed. Although Stella's didn't make the cut, the Bean was definitely on our list of the "The Ten Denver Restaurants That We'll Miss the Most." In response, readers shared their own favorite memories. Says JP:

JJ's was my go-to late-night joint. I loved eating with all the Chinese chefs and staff. The staff was incredible and the food was everything! The new Sichuan is okay but lacks variety. JJ's had four menus to choose from, from dim sum to prepared dishes. Hopefully Hong Kong BBQ over on South Federal stays open for my Cantonese cravings, plus there is always Ma Ma Zoe’s.

Comments Joe:

Although the Blue Parrot had gone downhill, you can't ignore a hundred-year history. If only more restaurants cared about what they were serving than what they were tweeting.

Says Marley:

I'm really bummed about DJ's Berkeley Cafe closing.



Adds LeAnna:

Axios was so good! Bummer.



And then there's this from Jill:

No more foul-mouth bingo and $4.95 Golden Coral gift certificates at Squeaky Bean! Sad face. That was fun for birthdays.

Keep reading for links to some of our coverage of restaurant closings.

Westword

"The Ten Denver Restaurants That We'll Miss the Most That Closed in 2017"



Danielle Lirette

"Stella's on 16th, One of Our Best New Restaurants, Closes Without Notice"



Westword

"Century-Old Blue Parrot Closes in Louisville"



Westword

"The Squeaky Bean Will Serve Its Last Dinner"

Win some, lose some: Although we'll miss Squeaky Bean, whose second location is still empty, its original home in LoHi has been resurrected as Señor Bear, which earned a rave from Gretchen Kurtz. In fact, Señor Bear earned a spot on our list of the Fifteen Best New Restaurants of 2017.

Watch for our Restaurant Roll Call for 2017, coming next week, that will detail all the openings and closings over the past year. Can you guess what the final numbers will be?

And in the meantime, tell us what restaurants you've been happy to welcome to the Denver dining scene in 2017...and which ones you'll miss the most. You can post your thoughts in a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

