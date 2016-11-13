Readers: Thanks But No Thanks for Mac and Cheese List — I Just Started a Diet!

Mac and cheese — and bread crumbs — at Del Frisco's Grille. Linnea Covington

After we dished up our list of the ten best macaroni and cheese dishes in Denver, readers were quick to serve up other favorites. How about Dad & Dude's Breweria Pepperjack and green chile mac? Shanahan's "awesome" mac and cheese? Interstate Cafe's offering? Then there's this from Candice:

People, stop with the bread crumbs! Real mac and cheese doesn't need it. It's not required to make it good and creamy. Bread crumbs and add-ins make it a casserole. Also, this list is missing Lou's mac andcheese. Ask for it without the bread crumbs.

And this from Sue:



Thanks but no thanks for the list, Westword. I just started my diet! Where do you suggest I go for low-cal, low-carb mac and cheese?

Ryan doesn't have a favorite to suggest, but he's offering his services, anyway:

Westword, I think you need a second opinion. I'll volunteer to try all these places on your dime and report back.

What other places should we try? What's your favorite mac and cheese?

