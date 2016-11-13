menu

Readers: Thanks But No Thanks for Mac and Cheese List — I Just Started a Diet!

Cut and Dried: Five Denver Salumi Makers Bringing Back Old-World Traditions


Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 8:35 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Mac and cheese — and bread crumbs — at Del Frisco's Grille.
Linnea Covington
A A

After we dished up our list of the ten best macaroni and cheese dishes in Denver, readers were quick to serve up other favorites. How about Dad & Dude's Breweria Pepperjack and green chile mac? Shanahan's "awesome" mac and cheese? Interstate Cafe's offering? Then there's this from Candice: 

People, stop with the bread crumbs! Real mac and cheese doesn't need it. It's not required to make it good and creamy. Bread crumbs and add-ins make it a casserole. Also, this list is missing Lou's mac andcheese. Ask for it without the bread crumbs.

And this from Sue:


Thanks but no thanks for the list, Westword. I just started my diet! Where do you suggest I go for low-cal, low-carb  mac and cheese?

Ryan doesn't have a favorite to suggest, but he's offering his services, anyway: 

Westword, I think you need a second opinion. I'll volunteer to try all these places on your dime and report back.

What other places should we try? What's your favorite mac and cheese?

