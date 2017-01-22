menu

Readers: You Have to Go to My Brother's Bar — a Classic Saloon and Denver Institution

Readers: Denver Doesn't Need In-N-Out or White Castle!


Readers: You Have to Go to My Brother's Bar — a Classic Saloon and Denver Institution

Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 7:47 a.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
My Brother's Bar has no sign — and doesn't need one.
Westword
Westword
The news came down this week: My Brother's Bar, a watering hole opened by Jim Karagas and his late brother, Angelo, 47 years ago — in a space that's been a saloon since 1873 — has been sold. But unlike so many places in Denver that have been wiped off the map and replaced with big retail/apartment complexes, My Brother's is not only staying put but staying in the family. Or close enough: The new owners are the Newman family, including Paula, who's been working at My Brother's for 32 years, and son Danny, who's been going to Brother's since he was four.

Fans of the bar are applauding the switch. Says Stephen:

That's awesome, and such a refreshing change from what has generally been the sell-it-and-tear-it-down-to-build-overpriced-condos that has been the norm in Denver recently. I have a lot of fond memories (quasi-memories, anyway) of late nights at Brother's Bar, and I'm happy to have a chance at more of them.

Adds Trevor: 

Classic bar, nothing else like it! Thank you, Jim, for your greetings over the years. My Brother's Bar will always be a great icebreaker to introduce anyone new to downtown Denver.

Concludes Aaron:

If you haven't been, you have to go. Denver institution.

But don't go today: My Brother's has always been closed on Sundays.

Still, if you've been to My Brother's Bar, you have a story to tell. What's your favorite memory? And what other iconic bars in Denver should be saved for now...and the future?

Patricia Calhoun
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword, Denver’s News and Arts weekly, in 1977; she’s been the editor there ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly Colorado Public Television roundtable Colorado Inside Out, the former president of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies -- a post that got her an unexpected interview with former President Bill Clinton in front of a thousand people (while she was in flip-flops) -- and played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City.
My Brother's Bar
2376 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-455-9991

www.mybrothersbar.com

