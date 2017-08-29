Rebel to Launch Lunchtime Sandwich Service From Kitchen Window

Rebel Restaurant has been one of the most consistently innovative and unusual eateries in town since opening two years ago in a former dive bar at 3763 Wynkoop Street. Where else can a person venture for the likes of tripe poutine, kimchi cheesesteak pierogi or Chinese long-bean funnel cake? But that no-holds-barred culinary attitude has only been available for the dinner crowd — at least until now.
In mid-September, owners Bo Porytko and Dan Lasiy will unveil a new lunchtime project called Obey Sandwichery, which will sell sandwiches and salads out of Rebel's kitchen window to customers swinging past between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch will be available for takeout only, with menu items and information on specials available on Obey's social media.
"We are not trying to reinvent sandwiches," the owners note. "We're just trying to make them with the proper care and effort that we believe they deserve to provide a delicious product at a reasonable price."
You may disagree with the "reinvent" part of that statement when you see a few of the planned creations, including a kimchi cheesesteak with housemade sriracha; a country-fried short-rib sandwich with pimento cheese and bread-and-butter pickles; and a veggie combo of zatar-roasted cauliflower, preserved-lemon chimichurri, arugula and roasted tomatoes.
But there will also be standards — a chicken parm with spicy tomato sauce — and slightly off-center versions of classics, like a BLT made with fried green tomatoes and a Philadelphia-style roast pork sandwich topped with broccoli pesto and sharp provolone. Several salads and sides round out the offerings, and housemade sodas, iced teas and lemon- and limeade will be available to wash everything down.
While RiNo has been lighting up with lunch options in the blocks closer to Coors Field, the area around Rebel is still somewhat of a dead zone for a midday meal. While the exact date for the lunch launch has not been set, a detour from the construction traffic jams on Brighton Boulevard to 38th Street will soon be an excellent alternative.
