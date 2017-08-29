Rebel to Launch Lunchtime Sandwich Service From Kitchen Window

Rebel Restaurant has been one of the most consistently innovative and unusual eateries in town since opening two years ago in a former dive bar at 3763 Wynkoop Street. Where else can a person venture for the likes of tripe poutine, kimchi cheesesteak pierogi or Chinese long-bean funnel cake? But that no-holds-barred culinary attitude has only been available for the dinner crowd — at least until now.

In mid-September, owners Bo Porytko and Dan Lasiy will unveil a new lunchtime project called Obey Sandwichery, which will sell sandwiches and salads out of Rebel's kitchen window to customers swinging past between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch will be available for takeout only, with menu items and information on specials available on Obey's social media.