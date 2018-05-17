Morrison Lands an All-Colorado Beer Garden

Morrison has long been a stop for mountain tourists and bikers enjoying Colorado weekends, as well as for music fans coming and going from nearby Red Rocks Amphitheatre. There are plenty of bar stools and patio seats along the town's main drag — as long as you don't mind a limited beer selection. But with the opening of the Red Rocks Beer Garden at 116 Stone Street, craft-beer lovers have a new destination in the tiny town.

Paul Thompson unveiled Red Rocks Beer Garden last month at an old house built in 1870. The bar is a block off Bear Creek Avenue, making it feel a little more secluded than the rustic eateries and watering holes that line downtown. With room for about twenty guests inside and eighty to a hundred outside, Thompson's beer bar lives up to the "beer garden" designation. Here you'll find families with kids and dogs, neighbors looking for something new to drink, and concert lovers on their way to a show at the world-famous Red Rocks.

The bar carries brews from fourteen Colorado craft breweries, with twelve beers on tap and more in cans. Thompson says that about half of his offerings are from larger breweries around the state, while the other half are just a few miles away, including Green Mountain Beer Company in Lakewood and Golden's Mountain Toad, Golden City Brewing and the gluten-free Holidaily Brewing Company.