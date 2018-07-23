Renegade Brewing Is Selling Production Plant as Part of New Strategy

Since Renegade Brewing was founded in the Art District on Santa Fe in 2011, the brewery has always done things its own way, and the company's plans for expansion are no different.

Renegade is selling the $1.4 million, 15,000-square-foot production facility that it opened just three years ago at 925 West First Street (just a few blocks from its original brewery and tap room at 918 West Ninth Avenue) so that it can focus on adding new taprooms in Colorado and out of state. The brewery is also looking for a new production plant — with cheaper rent — where it can make enough beer to supply grocery stores.

"We see a lot of opportunity to expand the retail model," says Renegade co-founder Brian O'Connell. "But we're not looking to compete with the seventy taprooms that are already in Denver or all the breweries that are in Boulder, so we are looking for areas that don't already have that many breweries... both inside and outside of Colorado. We want to go to a regional taproom model."