Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for February 2017

February was one of the slowest months for restaurant openings in recent memory, with only ten new establishments opening their doors to customers, compared to an average over the past two years of some twenty a month. But there were some noteworthy newcomers, with both first-timer Annette — from chef Caroline Glover — and old favorite Denver Biscuit Co. launching inside the Stanley Marketplace, Low Country Kitchen bringing Southern cooking to LoHi from Steamboat Springs, and Broken Rice classing up the fast-casual scene with a pan-Asian menu and cocktail bar. Well-known names like Olive & Finch and Little Man Ice Cream added second homes, the former in Cherry Creek and the latter with Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary in Congress Park.

Is this the beginning of an overall slowdown, or just a temporary lull? There's plenty of action in the near future, as five restaurants — Cattivella, the Kitchen Next Door, Hashtag, Los Chingones and Concourse Restaurant Modern — are expected to open at Eastbridge Stapleton this spring, along with more options at the Stanley Marketplace. So if you live in Stapleton or on the northwest side of Aurora, things are definitely looking hot.

Here are all the restaurant and bar openings and closings for the past month.

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN FEBRUARY:*

Annette (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street

Broken Rice, 1390 South Colorado Boulevard

Denver Biscuit Co. (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

GB Fish & Chips, 7401 Ralston Road

Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant, 3735 Morrison Road

Katana Sushi, 955 Lincoln Street

Low Country Kitchen, 1575 Boulder Street

Olive & Finch, 3390 East First Avenue

Proper Coffee & Cocktails, 400 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette

Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, 3506 East 12th Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS MOVING IN FEBRUARY:*

Morton's the Steakhouse (from Wynkoop Street), 1745 Wazee Street

RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING IN FEBRUARY:*

The Corner Office (closed for renovations), 1401 Curtis Street

Los Parceros (closed for interior renovations), 5922 East Colfax Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING IN FEBRUARY:*

Eat + Drink, 1541 Platte Street

El Señor Sol, 2301 Seventh Street

Fourteen Seventy-Two, 1472 South Pearl Street

Jack-n-Grill, 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton

Lou's Food Bar, 1851 West 38th Avenue

Marco's Pizza, 2207 East Colfax Avenue

Mu Brewing, 9735 East Colfax Avenue

Opal, 100 East Ninth Avenue

Pho Denver, 955 Lincoln Street

Tilted Kilt, 1201 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not covered in a previous Roll Call.

