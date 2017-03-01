Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for February 2017
|
February brought Asian dishes like these chicken pot stickers at Broken Rice.
Mark Antonation
February was one of the slowest months for restaurant openings in recent memory, with only ten new establishments opening their doors to customers, compared to an average over the past two years of some twenty a month. But there were some noteworthy newcomers, with both first-timer Annette — from chef Caroline Glover — and old favorite Denver Biscuit Co. launching inside the Stanley Marketplace, Low Country Kitchen bringing Southern cooking to LoHi from Steamboat Springs, and Broken Rice classing up the fast-casual scene with a pan-Asian menu and cocktail bar. Well-known names like Olive & Finch and Little Man Ice Cream added second homes, the former in Cherry Creek and the latter with Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary in Congress Park.
Is this the beginning of an overall slowdown, or just a temporary lull? There's plenty of action in the near future, as five restaurants — Cattivella, the Kitchen Next Door, Hashtag, Los Chingones and Concourse Restaurant Modern — are expected to open at Eastbridge Stapleton this spring, along with more options at the Stanley Marketplace. So if you live in Stapleton or on the northwest side of Aurora, things are definitely looking hot.
Here are all the restaurant and bar openings and closings for the past month.
RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN FEBRUARY:*
Annette (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street
Broken Rice, 1390 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver Biscuit Co. (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
GB Fish & Chips, 7401 Ralston Road
Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant, 3735 Morrison Road
Katana Sushi, 955 Lincoln Street
Low Country Kitchen, 1575 Boulder Street
Olive & Finch, 3390 East First Avenue
Proper Coffee & Cocktails, 400 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette
Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, 3506 East 12th Avenue
RESTAURANTS/BARS MOVING IN FEBRUARY:*
Morton's the Steakhouse (from Wynkoop Street), 1745 Wazee Street
RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING IN FEBRUARY:*
The Corner Office (closed for renovations), 1401 Curtis Street
Los Parceros (closed for interior renovations), 5922 East Colfax Avenue
|
There's one less place for Southern hospitality on Old South Pearl.
Westword
RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING IN FEBRUARY:*
Eat + Drink, 1541 Platte Street
El Señor Sol, 2301 Seventh Street
Fourteen Seventy-Two, 1472 South Pearl Street
Jack-n-Grill, 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton
Lou's Food Bar, 1851 West 38th Avenue
Marco's Pizza, 2207 East Colfax Avenue
Mu Brewing, 9735 East Colfax Avenue
Opal, 100 East Ninth Avenue
Pho Denver, 955 Lincoln Street
Tilted Kilt, 1201 16th Street
*Or earlier, and not covered in a previous Roll Call.
Related Locations
1390 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, Colorado 80222
3506 E. 12th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80206
2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010
400 W South Boulder Rd
Lafayette, Colorado 80026
facebook.com/ProperCoffeeAndCocktails
2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!