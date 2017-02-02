Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for January 2017
Stella's on 16th was one of very few January openings from first-time restaurant owners.
Danielle Lirette
More than twenty restaurants opened this past January in metro Denver, which is a big number for a typically slow time of year. But nothing has been typical for the restaurant industry over the past two or three years, so big numbers are hardly even news. What's notable about last month's newcomers is that most of them aren't exactly new. Seventeen of the eateries on the list are new ventures from well-known restaurateurs; second — or even third — restaurants from existing Denver establishments; or new outposts of national chains and restaurant groups. Only Logan House Coffee Company, Roxie's Tacos, Uturn BBQ and Stella's on 16th are newcomers to the scene. And of those four, Logan House was a retail coffee roaster before landing a full-fledged cafe inside the Stanley Marketplace, and Roxie's Tacos rolled through the streets of the city as a food truck before finding a permanent home for its Indian-Mexican fusion tacos in Boulder.
Here's our complete list of all of Denver's bar and restaurant openings and closings for January 2017:
The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant.
Danielle Lirette
RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN JANUARY:*
American Grind inside Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 200 Quebec Street
Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street
Devil's Food Bakery, 1004 South Gaylord Street
DJ's Colfax Cafe, 1490 Eudora Street
El Jefe, 2450 West 44th Avenue
Growler USA, 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial
Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street
Hotbox Roasters, 3490 Larimer Street
Lazo Empanadas, 1319 22nd Street
Lechuga's, 7475 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Logan House Coffee Company inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
My Ramen 2, 540 East Alameda Avenue
The Post Chicken & Beer, 2200 South Broadway
Roxie's Tacos, 1135 Broadway, Boulder
Stella's on 16th, 1550 Wewatta Street
STK, 1550 Market Street
Sweet Cow inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Uturn BBQ, 599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette
Yardbird, 1529 South Pearl Street
Yellowbelly, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
RESTAURANTS MOVING IN JANUARY:*
Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street (from 2011 East 17th Avenue)
M Uptown went dark in January, but could soon reopen with a new concept.
Keith Garcia
RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING IN JANUARY:*
The Blue Parrot, 640 Main Street, Louisville
Dragon Cafe, 2700 East Sixth Avenue
Gaia Bistro, 1551 South Pearl Street
M Uptown, 700 East 17th Avenue
McCormick's Fish House & Bar, 1659 Wazee Street
Mariscos El Picudo, 5201 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Old Chicago, 1102 Pearl Street, Boulder
*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Restaurant Roll Call.
