Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for January 2017

More than twenty restaurants opened this past January in metro Denver, which is a big number for a typically slow time of year. But nothing has been typical for the restaurant industry over the past two or three years, so big numbers are hardly even news. What's notable about last month's newcomers is that most of them aren't exactly new. Seventeen of the eateries on the list are new ventures from well-known restaurateurs; second — or even third — restaurants from existing Denver establishments; or new outposts of national chains and restaurant groups. Only Logan House Coffee Company, Roxie's Tacos, Uturn BBQ and Stella's on 16th are newcomers to the scene. And of those four, Logan House was a retail coffee roaster before landing a full-fledged cafe inside the Stanley Marketplace, and Roxie's Tacos rolled through the streets of the city as a food truck before finding a permanent home for its Indian-Mexican fusion tacos in Boulder.

Here's our complete list of all of Denver's bar and restaurant openings and closings for January 2017:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN JANUARY:*

American Grind inside Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 200 Quebec Street

Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street

Devil's Food Bakery, 1004 South Gaylord Street

DJ's Colfax Cafe, 1490 Eudora Street

El Jefe, 2450 West 44th Avenue

Growler USA, 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial

Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street

Hotbox Roasters, 3490 Larimer Street

Lazo Empanadas, 1319 22nd Street

Lechuga's, 7475 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Logan House Coffee Company inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

My Ramen 2, 540 East Alameda Avenue

The Post Chicken & Beer, 2200 South Broadway

Roxie's Tacos, 1135 Broadway, Boulder

Stella's on 16th, 1550 Wewatta Street

STK, 1550 Market Street

Sweet Cow inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Uturn BBQ, 599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette

Yardbird, 1529 South Pearl Street

Yellowbelly, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

RESTAURANTS MOVING IN JANUARY:*

Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street (from 2011 East 17th Avenue)

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING IN JANUARY:*

The Blue Parrot, 640 Main Street, Louisville

Dragon Cafe, 2700 East Sixth Avenue

Gaia Bistro, 1551 South Pearl Street

M Uptown, 700 East 17th Avenue

McCormick's Fish House & Bar, 1659 Wazee Street

Mariscos El Picudo, 5201 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood

Old Chicago, 1102 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Restaurant Roll Call.

