Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in Denver in November

EXPAND Fish N Beer opened in RiNo in November. Mark Antonation

Restaurant openings in November started out slow but then came on strong, far outpacing the closings. But there were a few surprise shutterings, including the Cherry Cricket and the Inventing Room, both of which plan to reopen in 2017. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in metro Denver in November 2016.

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING IN NOVEMBER*

Blue Agave Grill, 1201 16th Street

Chick-Fil-A, 430 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

Cinnaholic (inside Cherry Creek Shopping Center), 3000 East First Avenue

Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer Street

Early Bird Restaurant, 5425 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

El Karajo, 6600 South Quebec Street, Centennial

Fish N Beer, 3510 Larimer Street

Genna Rae's Wings and More, 1819 East 28th Avenue

The Hound, 575 St. Paul Street

Hungry Bear Kitchen (at the Denver Wrangler), 3090 Downing Street

La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street

Maddie's, 2425 South Downing Street

Motomaki, 14650 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Nom Nom Asian Grill, 13700 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

PokeCity, 8101 East Belleview Avenue

Post Oak Hall, 6195 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

The Skyline Pub, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

S'ono Grinds, 900 Auraria Parkway (inside the Tivoli Student Union)

Torchy's Tacos, 7159 West 88th Avenue, Westminster

Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina, 730 East Sixth Avenue

White Fence Farm, 1025 East Ninth Avenue

Grandma Mendoza oversees the new La Loma location, too. Danielle Lirette

BARS/RESTAURANTS REOPENING IN NOVEMBER*

La Loma (moved from 2527 West 26th Avenue), 1801 Broadway

Ohana Island Kitchen (moved around the corner), 2563 15th Street

BARS/RESTAURANTS TEMPORARILY CLOSING IN NOVEMBER*

The Cherry Cricket (kitchen fire), 2641 East 2nd Avenue

EXPAND The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016. Mark Antonation

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING IN NOVEMBER*

Aoba Sushi, 1520 Blake Street

The Cooler, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

The Inventing Room, 2020 Lawrence Street

Mell's Cheese, 3000 Zuni Street

RT Cafe & Bar, 988 Lincoln Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Roll Call

The Inventing Room closed suddenly in November. Inventing Room

What did we miss? See our Restaurant Roll Call for October here.

