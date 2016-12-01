Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in Denver in November
Fish N Beer opened in RiNo in November.
Mark Antonation
Restaurant openings in November started out slow but then came on strong, far outpacing the closings. But there were a few surprise shutterings, including the Cherry Cricket and the Inventing Room, both of which plan to reopen in 2017. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in metro Denver in November 2016.
BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING IN NOVEMBER*
Blue Agave Grill, 1201 16th Street
Chick-Fil-A, 430 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Cinnaholic (inside Cherry Creek Shopping Center), 3000 East First Avenue
Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer Street
Early Bird Restaurant, 5425 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
El Karajo, 6600 South Quebec Street, Centennial
Fish N Beer, 3510 Larimer Street
Genna Rae's Wings and More, 1819 East 28th Avenue
The Hound, 575 St. Paul Street
Hungry Bear Kitchen (at the Denver Wrangler), 3090 Downing Street
La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street
Maddie's, 2425 South Downing Street
Motomaki, 14650 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Nom Nom Asian Grill, 13700 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
PokeCity, 8101 East Belleview Avenue
Post Oak Hall, 6195 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
The Skyline Pub, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
S'ono Grinds, 900 Auraria Parkway (inside the Tivoli Student Union)
Torchy's Tacos, 7159 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina, 730 East Sixth Avenue
White Fence Farm, 1025 East Ninth Avenue
Grandma Mendoza oversees the new La Loma location, too.
Danielle Lirette
BARS/RESTAURANTS REOPENING IN NOVEMBER*
La Loma (moved from 2527 West 26th Avenue), 1801 Broadway
Ohana Island Kitchen (moved around the corner), 2563 15th Street
BARS/RESTAURANTS TEMPORARILY CLOSING IN NOVEMBER*
The Cherry Cricket (kitchen fire), 2641 East 2nd Avenue
The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016.
Mark Antonation
BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING IN NOVEMBER*
Aoba Sushi, 1520 Blake Street
The Cooler, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
The Inventing Room, 2020 Lawrence Street
Mell's Cheese, 3000 Zuni Street
RT Cafe & Bar, 988 Lincoln Street
*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Roll Call
The Inventing Room closed suddenly in November.
Inventing Room
What did we miss? See our Restaurant Roll Call for October here.
