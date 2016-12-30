Restaurant Roll Call for 2016: All the Openings and Closings in Metro Denver
Avelina was one of the biggest openings of 2016.
Danielle Lirette
Another year is ending, closing the books on a long lineup of bar and restaurant openings and closings. While the pace in metro Denver slowed a little from the previous two years, we still notched more than 220 new establishments, from neighborhood takeout joints like Genna Rae's Wings and More to many links of out-of-state chains — like the four Torchy's Tacos that invaded every quadrant of the city — to spacious food destinations like Denver Central Market and the early stages of the Stanley Marketplace.
The pace of closings also slowed slightly from previous years, though a number of sad losses made it a tough year; among the 90 or so shutters were the 95-year-old Patsy's, dive-bar favorite the Squeeze Inn, and magical ice cream parlor the Inventing Room. A handful of eateries managed to make both lists, opening and closing in the same year (they're marked with asterisks below); California taproom chain World of Beer somehow managed this feat in two separate locations.
Here's our list of all the openings and closings on the metro Denver Food & Drink scene over the past year, in alphabetical order.
BARS/RESTAURANTS/MARKETS THAT OPENED IN 2016
715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue
801 Chophouse (inside Cherry Creek Mall), 3000 East First Avenue
10 Barrel Brewing, 2620 Walnut Street
12@Madison, 1160 Madison Street
1000 Degrees Pizza, 10320 Federal Boulevard
Acero, 1446 South Broadway
Acme Delicatessen, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Aloy Modern Thai, 2134 Larimer Street
American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery, 6885 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Anointed BBQ & Soul Food, 2504 West Hampden Avenue
Antojitos La Poblanita, 3892 Morrison Road
Arcana, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Avelina, 1550 17th Street
Backcountry Deli, 4919 South Newport Street
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Bamboo Sushi (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Banded Oak Brewing Company, 470 Broadway
Bawarchi Biryani Point, 11001 East Arapahoe Place, Centennial
Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street
Biju's Little Curry Shop, 4279 Tennyson Street
Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Whole Foods Market), 2905 Pearl Street, Boulder
Biryani Pot, 3157 West 38th Avenue
Blackbelly Butcher, 1606 Conestoga, Boulder
Blue Agave Grill, 1201 16th Street
Blue Box Doughnuts, 459 South McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville*
Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Street
Blueprint Bar, 450 East 17th Avenue
Board Game Republic, 900 West First Avenue
Borealis (inside the Hyatt Regency Aurora), 13200 East 14th Place, Aurora
Bread-N-Butter, 1612 East 17th Avenue
Brewability Lab, 12445 East 39th Avenue
Briar Common Brewery & Eatery, 2298 Clay Street
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 8351 Northfield Boulevard
Bronze Empire, 1591 South Colorado Boulevard
Bruz Beers, 1675 West 67th Avenue
Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels, 14315 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Carnitas California, 1470 South Santa Fe Drive
Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street
Cheba Hut, 745 Colorado Boulevard
Cheluna Brewery (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Cheese Ranch Artisan Deli, 601 16th Street, Golden
Cherry Hills Sushi Co., 1400 East Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village
Chick-Fil-A, 430 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Chow Morso (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Navajo Street
Chow Urban Grill, 3570 East Colfax Avenue
Chuey Fu's Latin-Asian Grub, 1131 Santa Fe Drive
Cinnaholic (inside Cherry Creek Shopping Center), 3000 East First Avenue
Citizen Thai Bistro, 14799 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden
City & Country Deli & Sausage Co., 2393 South Downing Street
Clyde, 118 East Eighth Avenue
Cochino Taco, 3495 South Downing Street, Englewood
Colorado Taco Co. (inside Americatus), 2449 Larimer Street
Comal, 3455 Ringsby Court
Comida Cantina (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Commonwealth Coffee, 5225 East 38th Avenue
Congress Park Taproom, 833 Colorado Boulevard
Coperta, 400 East 20th Avenue
Corvus Coffee, 4925 South Newport Street
Cowboys Saloon, 8260 Northfield Boulevard*
The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street
Crazy Mountain Tap Room + BBQ, 471 Kalamath Street
Crow Bar, 4395 Yates Street
Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria, 8261 Northfield Boulevard
Dae Gee, 460 Broadway
Central Market opened to the public on Sunday, September 25, with food and drink from some of Denver's top purveyors.
Mark Antonation
The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street
Departure Restaurant & Lounge, 245 Columbine Street
Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer Street
Downpours Coffee, 1200 Clayton Street
Early Bird Restaurant, 5425 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
El Bohio Criollo, 2080 Youngfield Street, Golden
El Coqui D'Aqui, 2236 South Colorado Boulevard
El Karajo, 6600 South Quebec Street, Centennial
The Egg Shell, 950 17th Street
Englewood Grand, 3435 South Broadway, Englewood
Farmer Girl Community Bistro, 432 Main Street, Lyons
Fat Jack's Super Subs, 906 Curtis Street
Fee Fi Pho Fum, 1384 South Broadway
Fish N Beer added a unique take on seafood to Upper Larimer Street.
Mark Antonation
Fish N Beer, 3510 Larimer Street
Five on Black, 1805 29th Street, Boulder
Five on Black, 1617 California Street
Fritangas La Pili, 1733 West Mississippi Avenue
Frozen Matter, 530 East 19th Avenue
Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, 3298 South Broadway, Englewood
Genna Rae's Wings and More, 1819 East 28th Avenue
Giot Dang Cafe, 472 South Federal
Godfather's Pizza, 2350 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
The Goods, 2550 Colfax Avenue
Great Australian Bite, 6710 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora
Grillerz Pub, 2950 South Broadway*
Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole, 300 Fillmore Street
Handy Diner, 2958 Downing Street
Heavenly Soul Cafe, 13682 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Heifer and the Hen, 5290 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
The High Lonesome, 3360 Navajo Street
Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine, 3489 West 32nd Avenue
Holidaily Brewing, 801 Brickyard Circle, Golden
Hudson Hill, 619 East 13th Avenue
Homegrown Tap & Dough, 5601 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
The Humble Pie Store, 3550 East Colfax Avenue
Hungry Bear Kitchen (at the Denver Wrangler), 3090 Downing Street
Illegal Burger, 609 Grant Street
Illegal Burger, 1512 Larimer Street
Illegal Pete's, 2001 East Colfax Avenue
Illy Caffe, 918 17th Street
Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen, 10971 South Parker Road, Parker
The Juicing Tree, 2229 West 32nd Avenue
Kaladi Coffee Roasters, 2823 South Broadway, Englewood
Openings in Arvada were big in 2016, including Kline's Beer Hall.
Mark Antonation
Kline's Beer Hall, 7519 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Kolache Factory, 9998 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 303 16th Street
La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street
Lancer's Diner, 2991 West Evans Avenue
Larimer Beer Hall, 21012 Larimer Street
Latigo, 2229 Blake Street
Little Spoons, 1705 South Pearl Street
LoHi Local, 3210 Tejon Street
The Lost Cajun, 5350 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Love, Peace & Sol Cafe, 3435 Albion Street*
Lucile's, 999 East Evans Avenue
Lucky Cat, 7559 East Academy Boulevard
Maddie's, 2425 South Downing Street
Maria Empanada — Denver Tech Center, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Marion Street Tavern, 1223 East 13th Avenue
Mariscos El Picudo, 5201 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Mas Kaos, 4526 Tennyson Street
Masterpiece Kitchen, 84 Rampart Way
Matsuhisa, 98 Steele Street
The Melt, 1232 South Hover Road, Longmont
Menya Noodle Bar, 951 16th Street
The Midwestern Saloon, 3961 Tennyson Street
Mile High Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue
Miners Saloon, 1109 Miners Alley, Golden
Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Boulevard
Mizu Izakaya was one of the last restaurants to debut in 2016.
Mark Antonation
Mizu Izakaya, 1560 Boulder Street
Modern Market, 4800 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield
Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, 1911 South Havana Street, Aurora
The Monkey Barrel/Carbone's, 4401 Tejon Street
Motomaki, 14650 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Moxie Eatery, 70 Broadway
Namaste Nepal, 2648 South Parker Road
New Image Brewing, 5622 Yukon Street
Nixon's Coffee House, 695 East Louisiana Avenue
Nom Nom Asian Grill, 13700 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Noodles & Company, 4590 Leetsdale Drive
The Overland, 1967 South Broadway
Palenque brought something new to Denver's Mexican cantina scene.
Mark Antonation
Palenque Mezcaleria, 1294 South Broadway (entrance off East Louisiana Avenue)
Parry's Pizza, 1232 South Hover Street, Longmont
Pica's Mexican Taqueria, 901 Front Street, Louisville
Pie Five, 6105 South Main Street, Aurora
Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
The Pig & the Sprout, 1900 Chestnut Street
PokeCity, 8101 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Pop's Place, 2020 Lawrence Street*
Post Oak Hall, 6195 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
The Post Chicken & Beer, 1258 South Hover Street, Longmont
Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 1685 29th Street, Boulder
The Preservery, 3040 Blake Street
Prodigy Coffee, 3801 East 40th Avenue
Public School 303, 1959 16th Street
Que Bueno Suerte, 1518 South Pearl Street
R Taco, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Rainy Day Cafe, 2331 East 28th Avenue
The Ramen House, 2076 South University Boulevard
Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder
The Regional (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Resolute Brewing Company, 7286 South Yosemite Street, Centennial
Retrograde (inside Frozen Matter), 530 East 19th Avenue
Rice & Kabob Persian Kitchen, 1699 South Colorado Boulevard
River and Woods, 2328 Pearl Street, Boulder
Rocker Spirits, 5587 South Hill Street, Littleton
The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street
Rubio's Coastal Grill, 224 Union Boulevard, Lakewood
Rush Bowls, 1665 Central Street
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern, 14643 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Saltgrass Steak House, 1585 Lawrence Street
Scott's on Alpine, 1265 Alpine Avenue, Boulder
Seedstock Brewing, 3610 West Colfax Avenue
Sera's Ramen Enclave, 3472 West 32nd Avenue
The Skyline Pub, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
Soban, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Sol Cocina, 250 Columbine Street
Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, 1565 Raleigh Street
Sonder Coffee & Tea, 9731 East Iliff Avenue
S'ono Grinds, 900 Auraria Parkway (inside the Tivoli Student Union)
Spatola, 3434 West 32nd Avenue
Stanley Beer Hall, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Steuben's Arvada, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada
Stones on 32nd, 3211 Pecos Street
Superfruit Republic, 7483 East 29th Place
Sushi Ronin was one of several new Japanese eateries to open in 2016.
Danielle Lirette
Sushi Ronin, 2930 Umatilla Street
Swine Emporium at the Bar Car, 819 Colorado Boulevard
Syrup, 1875 York Street
TAG Burger Bar, 3759 Lipan Street*
The Tavern Platt Park, 1475 South Pearl Street
Temple Bakery, 2400 Curtis Street
Thai Curry, 990 West Sixth Avenue
There..., 3254 Navajo Street
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, 201 Columbine Street
Thrive 360 Eatery, 1001 17th Street
Thunderbird Imperial Lounge, 3759 Lipan Street
Torchy's Tacos, 8281 Northfield Boulevard
Torchy's Tacos, 1085 Broadway
Torchy's Tacos, 7159 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Torchy's Tacos, 8505 East Arapahoe Road
Tstreet Roadhouse, 445 Teller Street, Lakewood
Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina, 730 East Sixth Avenue
Ursula Brewery (formerly Coda Brewing), 2101 Ursula Street
V Express, 333 South Federal Boulevard
Valhalla Cakes, 4426 Tennyson Street
Via Perla, 901 Pearl Street, Boulder
Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson Street
Vitality Bowls, 2702 East Third Avenue
Voicebox, 2601 Walnut Street
You'll find your way back to the great cocktails at the Way Back.
Mark Antonation
The Way Back, 4132 West 38th Avenue
Wayback Burgers, 5098 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
Westfax Brewing, 6601 West Colfax Avenue
White Fence Farm, 7615 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
White Fence Farm, 1025 East Ninth Avenue
White Lies (the alter-ego of Black Eye Coffee), 800 Sherman Street
White Whale Room, 415 South Cherokee Street
Wild Bones BBQ, 7470 South University Boulevard, Centennial
World of Beer, 1555 Blake Street*
World of Beer, 921 Pearl Street, Boulder*
Zaika Indian Express, 575 Lincoln Street
Zoës Kitchen, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Zoës Kitchen, 1970 15th Street
Zoës Kitchen, 1695 29th Street, Boulder
Keep reading for restaurant moves, reopenings, name changes and closings...Next Page
