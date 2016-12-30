Restaurant Roll Call for 2016: All the Openings and Closings in Metro Denver

EXPAND Avelina was one of the biggest openings of 2016. Danielle Lirette

Another year is ending, closing the books on a long lineup of bar and restaurant openings and closings. While the pace in metro Denver slowed a little from the previous two years, we still notched more than 220 new establishments, from neighborhood takeout joints like Genna Rae's Wings and More to many links of out-of-state chains — like the four Torchy's Tacos that invaded every quadrant of the city — to spacious food destinations like Denver Central Market and the early stages of the Stanley Marketplace.

The pace of closings also slowed slightly from previous years, though a number of sad losses made it a tough year; among the 90 or so shutters were the 95-year-old Patsy's, dive-bar favorite the Squeeze Inn, and magical ice cream parlor the Inventing Room. A handful of eateries managed to make both lists, opening and closing in the same year (they're marked with asterisks below); California taproom chain World of Beer somehow managed this feat in two separate locations.

Here's our list of all the openings and closings on the metro Denver Food & Drink scene over the past year, in alphabetical order.

BARS/RESTAURANTS/MARKETS THAT OPENED IN 2016

715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue

801 Chophouse (inside Cherry Creek Mall), 3000 East First Avenue

10 Barrel Brewing, 2620 Walnut Street

12@Madison, 1160 Madison Street

1000 Degrees Pizza, 10320 Federal Boulevard

Acero, 1446 South Broadway

Acme Delicatessen, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Aloy Modern Thai, 2134 Larimer Street

American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street

Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery, 6885 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Anointed BBQ & Soul Food, 2504 West Hampden Avenue

Antojitos La Poblanita, 3892 Morrison Road

Arcana, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder

Avelina, 1550 17th Street

Backcountry Deli, 4919 South Newport Street

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Bamboo Sushi (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Banded Oak Brewing Company, 470 Broadway

Bawarchi Biryani Point, 11001 East Arapahoe Place, Centennial

Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street

Biju's Little Curry Shop, 4279 Tennyson Street

Biju's Little Curry Shop (inside Whole Foods Market), 2905 Pearl Street, Boulder

Biryani Pot, 3157 West 38th Avenue

Blackbelly Butcher, 1606 Conestoga, Boulder

Blue Agave Grill, 1201 16th Street

Blue Box Doughnuts, 459 South McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville*

Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Street

Blueprint Bar, 450 East 17th Avenue

Board Game Republic, 900 West First Avenue

Borealis (inside the Hyatt Regency Aurora), 13200 East 14th Place, Aurora

Bread-N-Butter, 1612 East 17th Avenue

Brewability Lab, 12445 East 39th Avenue

Briar Common Brewery & Eatery, 2298 Clay Street

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 8351 Northfield Boulevard

Bronze Empire, 1591 South Colorado Boulevard

Bruz Beers, 1675 West 67th Avenue

Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels, 14315 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Carnitas California, 1470 South Santa Fe Drive

Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street

Cheba Hut, 745 Colorado Boulevard

Cheluna Brewery (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Cheese Ranch Artisan Deli, 601 16th Street, Golden

Cherry Hills Sushi Co., 1400 East Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village

Chick-Fil-A, 430 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

Chow Morso (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Navajo Street

Chow Urban Grill, 3570 East Colfax Avenue

Chuey Fu's Latin-Asian Grub, 1131 Santa Fe Drive

Cinnaholic (inside Cherry Creek Shopping Center), 3000 East First Avenue

Citizen Thai Bistro, 14799 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden

City & Country Deli & Sausage Co., 2393 South Downing Street

Clyde, 118 East Eighth Avenue

Cochino Taco, 3495 South Downing Street, Englewood

Colorado Taco Co. (inside Americatus), 2449 Larimer Street

Comal, 3455 Ringsby Court

Comida Cantina (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Commonwealth Coffee, 5225 East 38th Avenue

Congress Park Taproom, 833 Colorado Boulevard

Coperta, 400 East 20th Avenue

Corvus Coffee, 4925 South Newport Street

Cowboys Saloon, 8260 Northfield Boulevard*

The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street

Crazy Mountain Tap Room + BBQ, 471 Kalamath Street

Crow Bar, 4395 Yates Street

Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria, 8261 Northfield Boulevard

Dae Gee, 460 Broadway

EXPAND Central Market opened to the public on Sunday, September 25, with food and drink from some of Denver's top purveyors. Mark Antonation

The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street

Departure Restaurant & Lounge, 245 Columbine Street

Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer Street

Downpours Coffee, 1200 Clayton Street

Early Bird Restaurant, 5425 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

El Bohio Criollo, 2080 Youngfield Street, Golden

El Coqui D'Aqui, 2236 South Colorado Boulevard

El Karajo, 6600 South Quebec Street, Centennial

The Egg Shell, 950 17th Street

Englewood Grand, 3435 South Broadway, Englewood

Farmer Girl Community Bistro, 432 Main Street, Lyons

Fat Jack's Super Subs, 906 Curtis Street

Fee Fi Pho Fum, 1384 South Broadway

EXPAND Fish N Beer added a unique take on seafood to Upper Larimer Street. Mark Antonation

Fish N Beer, 3510 Larimer Street

Five on Black, 1805 29th Street, Boulder

Five on Black, 1617 California Street

Fritangas La Pili, 1733 West Mississippi Avenue

Frozen Matter, 530 East 19th Avenue

Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, 3298 South Broadway, Englewood

Genna Rae's Wings and More, 1819 East 28th Avenue

Giot Dang Cafe, 472 South Federal

Godfather's Pizza, 2350 East 120th Avenue, Thornton

The Goods, 2550 Colfax Avenue

Great Australian Bite, 6710 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Grillerz Pub, 2950 South Broadway*

Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole, 300 Fillmore Street

Handy Diner, 2958 Downing Street

Heavenly Soul Cafe, 13682 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Heifer and the Hen, 5290 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

The High Lonesome, 3360 Navajo Street

Himchuli Indian & Nepali Cuisine, 3489 West 32nd Avenue

Holidaily Brewing, 801 Brickyard Circle, Golden

Hudson Hill, 619 East 13th Avenue

Homegrown Tap & Dough, 5601 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

The Humble Pie Store, 3550 East Colfax Avenue

Hungry Bear Kitchen (at the Denver Wrangler), 3090 Downing Street

Illegal Burger, 609 Grant Street

Illegal Burger, 1512 Larimer Street

Illegal Pete's, 2001 East Colfax Avenue

Illy Caffe, 918 17th Street

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen, 10971 South Parker Road, Parker

The Juicing Tree, 2229 West 32nd Avenue

Kaladi Coffee Roasters, 2823 South Broadway, Englewood

EXPAND Openings in Arvada were big in 2016, including Kline's Beer Hall. Mark Antonation

Kline's Beer Hall, 7519 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Kolache Factory, 9998 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 303 16th Street

La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street

Lancer's Diner, 2991 West Evans Avenue

Larimer Beer Hall, 21012 Larimer Street

Latigo, 2229 Blake Street

Little Spoons, 1705 South Pearl Street

LoHi Local, 3210 Tejon Street

The Lost Cajun, 5350 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Love, Peace & Sol Cafe, 3435 Albion Street*

Lucile's, 999 East Evans Avenue

Lucky Cat, 7559 East Academy Boulevard

Maddie's, 2425 South Downing Street

Maria Empanada — Denver Tech Center, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village

Marion Street Tavern, 1223 East 13th Avenue

Mariscos El Picudo, 5201 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood

Mas Kaos, 4526 Tennyson Street

Masterpiece Kitchen, 84 Rampart Way

Matsuhisa, 98 Steele Street

The Melt, 1232 South Hover Road, Longmont

Menya Noodle Bar, 951 16th Street

The Midwestern Saloon, 3961 Tennyson Street

Mile High Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue

Miners Saloon, 1109 Miners Alley, Golden

Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Boulevard



Mizu Izakaya was one of the last restaurants to debut in 2016. Mark Antonation

Mizu Izakaya, 1560 Boulder Street

Modern Market, 4800 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield

Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, 1911 South Havana Street, Aurora

The Monkey Barrel/Carbone's, 4401 Tejon Street

Motomaki, 14650 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Moxie Eatery, 70 Broadway

Namaste Nepal, 2648 South Parker Road

New Image Brewing, 5622 Yukon Street

Nixon's Coffee House, 695 East Louisiana Avenue

Nom Nom Asian Grill, 13700 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Noodles & Company, 4590 Leetsdale Drive

The Overland, 1967 South Broadway

EXPAND Palenque brought something new to Denver's Mexican cantina scene. Mark Antonation

Palenque Mezcaleria, 1294 South Broadway (entrance off East Louisiana Avenue)

Parry's Pizza, 1232 South Hover Street, Longmont

Pica's Mexican Taqueria, 901 Front Street, Louisville

Pie Five, 6105 South Main Street, Aurora

Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial

The Pig & the Sprout, 1900 Chestnut Street

PokeCity, 8101 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village

Pop's Place, 2020 Lawrence Street*

Post Oak Hall, 6195 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

The Post Chicken & Beer, 1258 South Hover Street, Longmont

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 1685 29th Street, Boulder

The Preservery, 3040 Blake Street

Prodigy Coffee, 3801 East 40th Avenue

Public School 303, 1959 16th Street

Que Bueno Suerte, 1518 South Pearl Street

R Taco, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Rainy Day Cafe, 2331 East 28th Avenue

The Ramen House, 2076 South University Boulevard

Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder

The Regional (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Resolute Brewing Company, 7286 South Yosemite Street, Centennial

Retrograde (inside Frozen Matter), 530 East 19th Avenue

Rice & Kabob Persian Kitchen, 1699 South Colorado Boulevard

River and Woods, 2328 Pearl Street, Boulder

Rocker Spirits, 5587 South Hill Street, Littleton

The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street

Rubio's Coastal Grill, 224 Union Boulevard, Lakewood

Rush Bowls, 1665 Central Street

Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern, 14643 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Saltgrass Steak House, 1585 Lawrence Street

Scott's on Alpine, 1265 Alpine Avenue, Boulder

Seedstock Brewing, 3610 West Colfax Avenue

Sera's Ramen Enclave, 3472 West 32nd Avenue

The Skyline Pub, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

Soban, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Sol Cocina, 250 Columbine Street

Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, 1565 Raleigh Street

Sonder Coffee & Tea, 9731 East Iliff Avenue

S'ono Grinds, 900 Auraria Parkway (inside the Tivoli Student Union)

Spatola, 3434 West 32nd Avenue

Stanley Beer Hall, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Steuben's Arvada, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada

Stones on 32nd, 3211 Pecos Street

Superfruit Republic, 7483 East 29th Place



EXPAND Sushi Ronin was one of several new Japanese eateries to open in 2016. Danielle Lirette

Sushi Ronin, 2930 Umatilla Street

Swine Emporium at the Bar Car, 819 Colorado Boulevard

Syrup, 1875 York Street

TAG Burger Bar, 3759 Lipan Street*

The Tavern Platt Park, 1475 South Pearl Street

Temple Bakery, 2400 Curtis Street

Thai Curry, 990 West Sixth Avenue

There..., 3254 Navajo Street

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, 201 Columbine Street

Thrive 360 Eatery, 1001 17th Street

Thunderbird Imperial Lounge, 3759 Lipan Street

Torchy's Tacos, 8281 Northfield Boulevard

Torchy's Tacos, 1085 Broadway

Torchy's Tacos, 7159 West 88th Avenue, Westminster

Torchy's Tacos, 8505 East Arapahoe Road

Tstreet Roadhouse, 445 Teller Street, Lakewood

Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina, 730 East Sixth Avenue

Ursula Brewery (formerly Coda Brewing), 2101 Ursula Street

V Express, 333 South Federal Boulevard

Valhalla Cakes, 4426 Tennyson Street

Via Perla, 901 Pearl Street, Boulder

Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson Street

Vitality Bowls, 2702 East Third Avenue

Voicebox, 2601 Walnut Street

EXPAND You'll find your way back to the great cocktails at the Way Back. Mark Antonation

The Way Back, 4132 West 38th Avenue

Wayback Burgers, 5098 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood

Westfax Brewing, 6601 West Colfax Avenue

White Fence Farm, 7615 West 88th Avenue, Westminster

White Fence Farm, 1025 East Ninth Avenue

White Lies (the alter-ego of Black Eye Coffee), 800 Sherman Street

White Whale Room, 415 South Cherokee Street

Wild Bones BBQ, 7470 South University Boulevard, Centennial

World of Beer, 1555 Blake Street*

World of Beer, 921 Pearl Street, Boulder*

Zaika Indian Express, 575 Lincoln Street

Zoës Kitchen, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Zoës Kitchen, 1970 15th Street

Zoës Kitchen, 1695 29th Street, Boulder

