Restaurant Space in Beauvallon Building Continues to See Turnover

EXPAND Katana Sushi takes over the Pho Denver space. Mark Antonation

Walking the short block from the Westword offices at Tenth Avenue and Broadway to the strip of retail spaces in the 900 block of Lincoln Street has become a regular adventure of discovery over the past few years. Restaurant business in particular seems a tricky proposition, even with a solid customer base in the apartments, condos and homes on the surrounding blocks. The latest casualty is Pho Denver, which opened less than two years ago at 955 Lincoln. The space is dark, and a small sign on the door (along with a larger, grand-opening banner) announces the impending arrival of Katana Sushi.

Related Stories RT Cafe & Bar Calls It Quits in the Original Home of the Spicy Pickle

Before Pho Denver, the occupant was Yura's Modern Asian Kitchen; before that, Attivo Pizza and Subs made a brief go of it.

And just down the street at 100 East Ninth Avenue, Jay Chadron's Opal has closed; a for-lease sign hangs on the building. Opal opened back in 2002 and was a sensation for a time; we'll miss the cheap oysters and Corona deals.

