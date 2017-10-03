Say Cheese! Truffle Table Delivers the Goods, Not a Lecture

Think of the last time you ordered wine for the table. If you care passionately about good food and good wine, your pulse probably still quickens at the fear of blowing your budget or mangling the name Georges Duboeuf in front of your friends. Now double that, and you’ll be somewhere close to the intimidation factor of fine cheese.

Yet when you walk in the door of Truffle Table, a four-year-old restaurant in LoHi that specializes in both wine and cheese, intimidation is the last thing you feel. And that’s by design. Run by Rob and Karin Lawler, owners of Truffle Cheese Shop, this unassuming sliver of a restaurant at the edge of LoHi is undeniably friendly, its walls filled with cheese labels and wooden cheese boxes, its seats filled with people deep in conversation. A staffer looks up from the glass of wine he’s pouring and invites you to sit where you want. A saucer of spiced corn nuts and chickpeas arrives in short order to take the edge off, but nothing is demanded of you. “I know you just sat down,” your server says amiably. “I’ll let you get settled.” That’s a small gesture of hospitality, perhaps, but one that other restaurants often overlook in their rush to get tables turning. At Truffle Table there is no rush, so you’ll begin to relax even before your glass of respectable house red and your cheese plate arrive.

We’d come at happy hour, when the prices are good, the portions large and the cheese plate pre-set from thirty or so selections listed on the chalkboards. In a world with too many choices, having it pre-set was another welcome move that took the pressure off. All talk of traffic, kids and house projects ceased as my husband and I tackled our three-cheese plate, which we beefed up with an ounce of jamón ibérico. There was tête de moine, a nutty cow’s-milk cheese from Switzerland shaved and ruffled like an Elizabethan collar; cacio de Roma, a young sheep’s-milk cheese sliced in pale yellow strips; and the softer, moodier monte enebro, a Spanish goat with a gray rind of mold and ash. We pressed the runner for details, eager to learn more about what he’d set before us.

Instead, he just recited names and countries of origin, then hurried off to the kitchen with a joke: “Rind at your own risk!” We started tasting and continued talking, stepping away from the intensity as needed with the provided grapes, mixed-berry preserves and almonds. But without more background to inform our conversation, we primarily talked in degrees of likes and dislikes. Or make that likes and really likes: The kitchen, under the direction of Rob Lawler while chef de cuisine Deirdre Borer is on maternity leave, knows its stuff and makes good choices.