Rhein Haus Owners Launch Wisconsin Tribute Bar

There's surely more to Wisconsin than cheese and sausages, but those are the things we care about. And that's what Wally's Wisconsin Tavern, the new concept that the owners of Rhein Haus just opened beside the LoDo restaurant, is offering — plus a few more things from the Great Lakes region that will warm the hearts of homesick Midwesterners.

Wally's, which officially opens on Friday, September 9, sits right next door to Rhein Haus at 1417 Market Street. While the new bar has its own separate entrance, the two are connected inside and will soon have swinging saloon doors that lead from one to the other. There's not a huge stylistic leap from the German-style Rhein Haus to the more American Wally's, but the latter has its own beer and cocktail list as well a short menu that reads like the greatest hits of Wisconsin bar food as it has evolved from its Scandinavian and German roots.

EXPAND Outside Wally's on Market Street. Mark Antonation