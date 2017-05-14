Did Zengo Have the Worst Service in Town? How About Rebellion?
|
A new look couldn't save Zengo.
Danielle Lirette
World-renowned chef Richard Sandoval recently closed Zengo and its companion, La Güera; Zengo had just had an upgrade last fall after its twelfth anniversary (Gretchen Kurtz was not impressed, as she reported in her review of Zengo), and La Güera hadn't worked as La Biblioteca, either. They'll be replaced by Wayward, a restaurant and bar brought to Riverfront by the Way Back crew.
And not a second too soon, according to this reader. Says Rob:
Glad to hear. Had the worst service at both establishments. Owner needs to reevaluate the fundamentals of how to cohesively run a restaurant.
|
The Rebellion has been transformed into Tuna Poke.
Mark Antonation
But did Zengo and La Güera really have the worst service in town? Because in response to the news that Turtle Boat has replaced The Rebellion on South Broadway, Concetta offers this:
The Rebellion Against Good Food and Service finally closed? Good riddance, it should have been put out of its misery years ago.
What do you think of restaurant service in Denver? Which eatery has the worst?
Related Locations
1610 Little Raven St.
Denver, CO 80202
www.richardsandoval.com/zengodenver
1610 Little Raven St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
www.richardsandoval.com/laguera
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!