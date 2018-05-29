Roostercat Coffee House Closes on Lincoln Street

The roosters have all flown the coop in the Golden Triangle. The neighborhood lost Rooster & Moon in 2016, and now Roostercat Coffee House, at 1045 Lincoln Street, has closed its doors.
Roostercat owner Colin James Floom posted the following message on Facebook on Sunday, May 27:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Today is a sad day. Roostercat will be closing it’s doors for good today at 4pm. We will be celebrating at the Cap Hill location @ 7pm. Tonight. All is welcome. Creature Canopy will be playing a live set and we will have an open bar. I want to thank everyone for their support. I love you. Best 6 years ever.
Over the past year, the coffee shop seemed to be in expansion mode, with a remodel at the flagship location and a new branch opening at 1999 Broadway last summer. Roostercat began roasting its own beans in January and had put out calls for new employees as recently as March.
The space that Rooster & Moon called home for eight years before closing was briefly home to Anecdote Bakery Cafe, but chef/owner Emily Han-Young Hurd was forced to close last month because the property is slated for demolition. That fate seems unlikely for the stately edifice where Roostercat occupied the garden level for just over five years. The 1999 Broadway location is also closed.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!