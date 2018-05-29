Roostercat Coffee House Closes on Lincoln Street

The roosters have all flown the coop in the Golden Triangle. The neighborhood lost Rooster & Moon in 2016, and now Roostercat Coffee House, at 1045 Lincoln Street, has closed its doors.

Roostercat owner Colin James Floom posted the following message on Facebook on Sunday, May 27:

Today is a sad day. Roostercat will be closing it’s doors for good today at 4pm. We will be celebrating at the Cap Hill location @ 7pm. Tonight. All is welcome. Creature Canopy will be playing a live set and we will have an open bar. I want to thank everyone for their support. I love you. Best 6 years ever.