Roostercat Is Back With Late-Night Coffee and High Hopes

After being closed for just over a month, one of Denver's late-night coffee shops is back.

Roostercat Coffee House reopened at 1045 Lincoln Street on Friday, July 6, 2018, with much of the same look and feel the spot had when it closed in May: the same dark, wood paneling, a random assortment of pastries and an overall impromptu feel. And that's the way the new owner, Bryan Irwin, wants it.