Fake News! Russian Meddling Forces Renegade Brewing to Rebrand a Beer

Growing up in the 1980s, Brian O'Connell was bombarded with images of the Cold War, of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, of the Soviet boycott of the Olympics and of the end of the USSR.

Years later, when he founded Renegade Brewing, O'Connell decided to highlight the idea of independence for craft brewers with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Soviet Union and how consolidation under a single regime doesn't work. So he used the most glaring imagery from the Soviet days, the bright red and yellow hammer-and-sickle flag design, on the cans for his Hammer & Sickle Russian Imperial Stout.

But times have changed. Although the USSR is long gone, the Russian government is back, and it has once again involved itself in the daily lives of everyday Americans — in elections, on Facebook, with fake news.