 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Taylor frequently makes tacos al pastor on his day off. He pairs them with a negroni.EXPAND
Taylor frequently makes tacos al pastor on his day off. He pairs them with a negroni.
Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor's Digital Daily Diary: Posole, Tacos and Valentina Hot Sauce

Laura Shunk | August 3, 2017 | 9:58am
AA

Our Chef and Tell interview with Hickory & Ash's Ryan Taylor covers the chef's childhood eating habits, his love of Mexican food, and what it was like to grow up as chef Kevin Taylor's son. Today the younger Taylor gives us a visual tour of his life at work and at home, including what he eats while he's studying, his go-to home-cooked meal, and what's in his fridge.

Taylor says posole is something he often has in the fridge at home. It's now on the menu at Hickory & Ash, too.EXPAND
Taylor says posole is something he often has in the fridge at home. It's now on the menu at Hickory & Ash, too.
Ryan Taylor

Related Stories

Taylor eats the Hickory & Ash steak burger twice a week, when he nabs a ten-minute lunch break to do paperwork and orders.EXPAND
Taylor eats the Hickory & Ash steak burger twice a week, when he nabs a ten-minute lunch break to do paperwork and orders.
Ryan Taylor
Pretzels are Taylor's go-to snack. The chef and his brother, Cooper, spend their days together at the restaurant and study wine and beer together at night.EXPAND
Pretzels are Taylor's go-to snack. The chef and his brother, Cooper, spend their days together at the restaurant and study wine and beer together at night.
Ryan Taylor
Always in Taylor's fridge: hot sauce (Valentina), eggs, mustard and pickles. In the freezer are Haagen-Dazs bars, which he calls his guilty pleasure.EXPAND
Always in Taylor's fridge: hot sauce (Valentina), eggs, mustard and pickles. In the freezer are Haagen-Dazs bars, which he calls his guilty pleasure.
Ryan Taylor

When he's not digging into his fridge at home, you'll find Ryan Taylor at Hickory & Ash, 80001 Arista Place in Broomfield. The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. daily; find out more at 720-390-4400 or ktrg.net/hickory-ash.

Read our Chef and Tell interview with Ryan Taylor here.

 
Laura Shunk was Westword's restaurant critic from 2010 to 2012; she's also been food editor at the Village Voice and a dining columnist in Beijing. Her toughest assignment had her drinking ten martinis and eating ten Caesar salads over the course of 48 hours. She still drinks martinis, but remains lukewarm on Caesar salads.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >