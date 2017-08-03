Ryan Taylor's Digital Daily Diary: Posole, Tacos and Valentina Hot Sauce

Our Chef and Tell interview with Hickory & Ash's Ryan Taylor covers the chef's childhood eating habits, his love of Mexican food, and what it was like to grow up as chef Kevin Taylor's son. Today the younger Taylor gives us a visual tour of his life at work and at home, including what he eats while he's studying, his go-to home-cooked meal, and what's in his fridge.

Taylor says posole is something he often has in the fridge at home. It's now on the menu at Hickory & Ash, too.

EXPAND Taylor eats the Hickory & Ash steak burger twice a week, when he nabs a ten-minute lunch break to do paperwork and orders. Ryan Taylor

EXPAND Pretzels are Taylor's go-to snack. The chef and his brother, Cooper, spend their days together at the restaurant and study wine and beer together at night. Ryan Taylor

EXPAND Always in Taylor's fridge: hot sauce (Valentina), eggs, mustard and pickles. In the freezer are Haagen-Dazs bars, which he calls his guilty pleasure. Ryan Taylor

When he's not digging into his fridge at home, you'll find Ryan Taylor at Hickory & Ash, 80001 Arista Place in Broomfield. The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. daily; find out more at 720-390-4400 or ktrg.net/hickory-ash.

Read our Chef and Tell interview with Ryan Taylor here.

