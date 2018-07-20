Rye Society Rekindles Deli Tradition in North Denver

Jerrod Rosen's family has been running grocery stores and restaurants in Denver since the 1920s. His great-grandmother, Anna Rosen, opened Rosen's Kosher Restaurant on Curtis Street in 1925, and his great-grandfather, Morris Klausner, ran Golden Rule Dry Goods at 38th and Walnut streets at about the same time. His grandparents and great uncle had other delis, markets and restaurants downtown over the years, and now the fourth-generation Coloradan is getting into the family business. Rosen is opening Rye Society at 3090 Larimer Street on Monday, July 23.

Rye Society combines tradition with modern sensibilities in the space that was most recently Hutch & Spoon. Rosen will offer sandwiches, soups, salads, bagels and other Jewish deli staples for breakfast and lunch, but will also serve grain bowls and other light, healthy options for the young and active RiNo neighborhood. So deli traditionalists will be able to feast on an oversized pastrami sandwich stacked with meat brought in from New York City's Carnegie Deli, but Rosen says "we're also offering lighter fare that caters to a younger generation, with fresh ingredients from local producers, and we're paying more attention to quality ingredients, like making our own cream cheeses in-house."

EXPAND Inside Rye Society. Mark Antonation

Rye Society's menu was designed by chef Ryan Leinonen, who previously operated Trillium just a few blocks down Larimer Street. "Ryan came on and rocked out an amazing opening menu," Rosen notes. "We're lucky to have him."