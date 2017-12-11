Fort Collins Gets Something Unique: The Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market

The Emporium's muffaletta, for which chef Anderson says he's still perfecting the house-baked bread.

Fort Collins is long on community gathering spots; breweries fill with neighbors on nights and weekends and locals turn out in force to support a vibrant live music scene. But until this week, it was lacking an upscale hub for business meetings and lingering lunches. Enter the Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market, a Sage Restaurant Group creation that just opened at 378 Walnut Street, in the heart of downtown.

Sage (and its parent, Sage Hospitality) has been on a development tear all year, with new or upcoming projects like the Dairy Block and Maven Hotel in downtown Denver, and restaurants like Urban Farmer, Kachina and Departure. Sage co-founder Peter Karpinski says the group had been looking for a Fort Collins site for a while.