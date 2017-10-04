The Santa Fe Cookie Co. Is Selling Cookies Downtown Once Again

Alexis McLean takes over where her aunt, Debbie Kuehn, left off at the Santa Fe Cookie Co.

The aroma of fresh-baked cookies is once again wafting above Republic Plaza on the 16th Street Mall. Alexis McLean, niece of original Santa Fe Cookie Co. owner Debbie Kuehn, reopened the shop on October 2 after the bakery closed earlier this summer.

Kuehn, known to her faithful customers as "the Cookie Lady," passed away in June, leaving the future of her shop in doubt, but McLean stepped in and is now offering a variety of cookie flavors through the same honor-system payment method that her aunt started years ago. Bags of chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, "space chip" and more are set out on the counter for customers to take; just drop two dollars in the jar and grab a bag of three cookies.

EXPAND Grab a bag and drop your money in the jar. Mark Antonation