The Santa Fe Cookie Co. Is Selling Cookies Downtown Once Again

The aroma of fresh-baked cookies is once again wafting above Republic Plaza on the 16th Street Mall. Alexis McLean, niece of original Santa Fe Cookie Co. owner Debbie Kuehn, reopened the shop on October 2 after the bakery closed earlier this summer.
Kuehn, known to her faithful customers as "the Cookie Lady," passed away in June, leaving the future of her shop in doubt, but McLean stepped in and is now offering a variety of cookie flavors through the same honor-system payment method that her aunt started years ago. Bags of chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, "space chip" and more are set out on the counter for customers to take; just drop two dollars in the jar and grab a bag of three cookies.
"It's part of what she wanted to put out there into the world," McLean told us about her aunt when she made the announcement last month that she'd be reopening the bakery.
You can pick up cookies between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the shop located below street level on the plaza. The address is 303 16th Street, but the smell of cookies will be a better guide than any smartphone or GPS system. McLean will hold a grand opening on October 19, when she'll also roll out coffee and monthly specials on other baked goods, also on the honor system.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!