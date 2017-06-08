menu

Saucy Bombay Opens Today on East Coflax Avenue

Brook's Original BBQ Takes Over Restaurant Black Hole Downtown


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Saucy Bombay Opens Today on East Coflax Avenue

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Saucy Bombay wants you to be saucy.EXPAND
Saucy Bombay wants you to be saucy.
Mark Antonation
A A

Saucy Bombay, the fast-casual Indian eatery from Bombay Clay Oven owners Rohini and Marshall Miranda, opens today at 2600 East Colfax Avenue on a stretch ripe for new lunch and dinner options. Saucy Bombay will begin serving Indian cuisine today at 10:45 a.m., right across the street from East High School and just a block away from the Lowenstein Theater complex, which houses Tattered Cover Bookstore and the Sie Film Center.

This is more of a relocation and comeback story for the Mirandas, who operated the original Saucy Bombay on the 16th Street Mall before redevelopment of Republic Plaza forced them out of the food court there. The menu will be be similar to the original but will have as its showpiece a tandoori oven at the front of the shop; customers will be able to order naan and other street-food snacks directly from a roll-up garage window when the weather is nice.

Saucy Bombay opens today (Thursday, June 8), directly across the street from East High School.EXPAND
Saucy Bombay opens today (Thursday, June 8), directly across the street from East High School.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

The main menu starts with a choice of bowl, plate or roti wrap, to which diners can add chicken, steak, lamb or three vegetarian options, along with a variety of sauces, from familiar vindaloo and tikka masala to ginger-spiked kadai or cumin-laced yellow lentil. Along with fresh-baked naan (regular, cheese or garlic), small bites include chicken or veggie samosas and potato vadas. Mango lassi, a house chai blend and two desserts round out the options.

Saucy Bombay is now open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 10:45 a.m. through at least 9 p.m., which could be extended later, depending on Colfax Avenue traffic.

Saucy Bombay's fast-casual menu.EXPAND
Saucy Bombay's fast-casual menu.
Mark Antonation
The centerpiece of Saucy Bombay's dining room.EXPAND
The centerpiece of Saucy Bombay's dining room.
Mark Antonation
The naan-wallah will serve hot bread from the tandoori oven and other street food to customers on the sidewalk outside when weather permits.EXPAND
The naan-wallah will serve hot bread from the tandoori oven and other street food to customers on the sidewalk outside when weather permits.
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Saucy Bombay
More Info
More Info

2600 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >