Saucy Bombay Opens Today on East Coflax Avenue

EXPAND Saucy Bombay wants you to be saucy. Mark Antonation

Saucy Bombay, the fast-casual Indian eatery from Bombay Clay Oven owners Rohini and Marshall Miranda, opens today at 2600 East Colfax Avenue on a stretch ripe for new lunch and dinner options. Saucy Bombay will begin serving Indian cuisine today at 10:45 a.m., right across the street from East High School and just a block away from the Lowenstein Theater complex, which houses Tattered Cover Bookstore and the Sie Film Center.

This is more of a relocation and comeback story for the Mirandas, who operated the original Saucy Bombay on the 16th Street Mall before redevelopment of Republic Plaza forced them out of the food court there. The menu will be be similar to the original but will have as its showpiece a tandoori oven at the front of the shop; customers will be able to order naan and other street-food snacks directly from a roll-up garage window when the weather is nice.

EXPAND Saucy Bombay opens today (Thursday, June 8), directly across the street from East High School. Mark Antonation

The main menu starts with a choice of bowl, plate or roti wrap, to which diners can add chicken, steak, lamb or three vegetarian options, along with a variety of sauces, from familiar vindaloo and tikka masala to ginger-spiked kadai or cumin-laced yellow lentil. Along with fresh-baked naan (regular, cheese or garlic), small bites include chicken or veggie samosas and potato vadas. Mango lassi, a house chai blend and two desserts round out the options.

Saucy Bombay is now open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 10:45 a.m. through at least 9 p.m., which could be extended later, depending on Colfax Avenue traffic.

EXPAND Saucy Bombay's fast-casual menu. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The centerpiece of Saucy Bombay's dining room. Mark Antonation