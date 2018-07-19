Savory Ice Cream Takes a Bite Out of Summer Heat

Beating the sweltering summer heat with a cold scoop of ice cream is an annual rite; we all have memories of licking away at our favorite flavor while the sticky, sugary substance melts and drips onto our hands. Fruity ice cream, sorbet and gelato can be refreshing on a hot day, but many flavors are just too cloyingly sweet for the hottest weather. That's why chefs are turning toward more savory concoctions to balance summer dishes on Denver menus or just provide a little relief for more mature tastes.

EXPAND Wine and goat cheese make Cornicello's gelato a great after-dinner treat. Mark Antonation

At Cornicello Gelato, one of fifteen food and booze stations inside the new Denver Milk Market downtown, restaurateur Frank Bonanno offers plenty of kid-friendly flavors in vivid shades of blue and pink. But adults with sophisticated palates will be drawn to something a little more subtle. A single scoop of red wine and goat cheese gelato makes for an elegant and intriguing ending to meal procured at one of Milk Market's other vendors. While the base of the gelato is nicely sweet, the deep flavor of the wine and the subtle tang of the cheese combine for a très chic after-dinner pairing reminiscent of your last French vacation.

EXPAND Chef Gregory Gourdet used tomatoes and tomato leaves to balance savory and sweet in this dessert. Mark Antonation

At a recent tasting dinner at Departure (at 249 Columbine Street in Cherry Creek) to celebrate Slow Food Nations, chef Gregory Gourdet turned to his vegetable garden for inspiration, presenting a delicate scoop of sorbet flavored with tomato leaves alongside a savory/sweet tart. The entire dessert was a celebration of tomatoes and cherries, but the sorbet itself held the earthy, funky essence of the tomato leaf that's seldom found even on dinner plates, much less dessert. For those who grow their own tomatoes, the almost indescribable smell of tomato leaves that wafts up as you harvest the ripe, red fruit seems an unlikely element for a sorbet, but Gourdet made it work. This was a one-time offering, but Departure's summer dessert menu holds other surprises: lemongrass ice paired with strawberry, rhubarb and Thai basil, and yuzu sherbet accompanying a coconut-berry tart, for example. Loads of sugar can dull the taste buds and feel heavy in hot weather, so Gourdet turns to citrus and tropical flavors — even those not commonly associated with dessert — to keep things fresh and bright.