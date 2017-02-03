menu

Say Good Morning to These Three New Denver Brunches


Friday, February 3, 2017 at 9:29 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Departure's Dungeness crab omelet is one of the restaurant's new brunch items.EXPAND
Departure's Dungeness crab omelet is one of the restaurant's new brunch items.
Mark Antonation
Rolling out of bed on a weekend morning is a little easier when there's brunch on the horizon. Denver has no shortage of eggy options for everyone's favorite mid-morning meal, but here are three new options for a change-up from the standard French toast and eggs Benedict. From a fully loaded dim sum cart to bottomless crab legs to wood-fired breakfast pies, these three eateries put a tasty twist on brunch.

These may look like mushrooms, but they're really steamed bunsin disguise.
These may look like mushrooms, but they're really steamed bunsin disguise.
Mark Antonation

Departure
249 Columbine Street
720-772-5020
The dim sum cart is rolling at Departure and it's packed with sweet and savory surprises, like bao buns disguised as shiitake mushrooms, spicy lollipop chicken wings and sesame balls filled with spiced dates. Start with a few dim sum options from the dozen or so available before moving on to bigger plates. On the sweet side, coconut pancakes come soaked in coconut caramel and maple syrup (and they're grain-free), but egg lovers won't want to miss the Dungeness crab omelet or the Thai sausage and egg fried rice. A handful of cocktails meant for day drinking have been created just for brunch, including a shochu Bloody Mary, a tamarind Mimosa and a Thai-spiced michelada. This is a great one for early risers; Departure serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dig into crab legs for brunch at Jax Fish House.
Dig into crab legs for brunch at Jax Fish House.
Mark Antonation

Jax Fish House Glendale
650 South Colorado Boulevard
303-756-6449
Things are getting crabby in Glendale with the new bottomless crab Sunday brunch at Jax. For $48 each, guests will receive Dungeness or snow crab a half-pound at a time, plus a choice of crispy new potatoes, grits with preserved okra, bacon-braised collard greens, and biscuits and gravy. There's a two-hour time limit and no to-go bags, and for $15 more, you can tack on bottomless mimosas (with a choice of four juices) or Bloody Marys (made with cucumber and Thai chile). Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A wood-fired breakfast skillet at Brik on York.
A wood-fired breakfast skillet at Brik on York.
Brik on York

Brik on York
2223 East Colfax Avenue
303-284-6754
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, enjoy skillets roasted in Brik's wood-fired oven as well as breakfast pizzas, a Bloody Mary bar and bottomless mimosas.  Skillets come in homey Italian mixes while breakfast pizzas are built on Brik's great Neapolitan crust with fresh greens, fried eggs and Italian cheeses.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword. He explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
