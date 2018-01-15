Second Home Closes in Cherry Creek

Dear Denver Community,

As of Monday, January 15th, 2017, Second Home Kitchen + Bar will be closed for business. We wanted to personally thank everyone for their support over the years. Without this loyalty, Second Home Kitchen + Bar would not have been able to thrive for nine memorable years, serving the Cherry Creek and Denver community.

Second Home Kitchen + Bar created a community that brought people together. We were the venue for celebrations large and small where friends were made here and lives were changed. Although an end of an era, it is also the beginning of a new one for Sage Restaurant Group (SRG). There are many exciting opportunities in the works, including; The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, Magic Rat Live Music and Bowerbird Coffee in Ft. Collins, CO which opened this past December 2017, and a second Emporium and Bowerbird Coffee in Savannah, GA in early spring 2018.

On behalf of Second Home Kitchen + Bar and Sage Restaurant Group thank you for making Second Home Kitchen + Bar the institution that it has become and for embracing us as your restaurant of choice. Please follow us at www.sagerestaurantgroup.com.

For more information on the new restaurant that will operate beginning January 15, 2018 at the JW Marriott please visit www.jwmarriottdenver.com.

Sincerely,

Peter Karpinski

Co-Founder | Sage Restaurant Group

Partner | Sage Hospitality