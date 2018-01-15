Second Home Closes in Cherry Creek

Sage Restaurant Group has been a driving force in the Denver restaurant scene for years; in the past year or so alone, the group has opened Departure with celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet in the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek, Kachina Southwestern Grill and Poka Lola Social Club at the Maven downtown, and Urban Farmer (along with refurbishing the Cruise Room) at the Oxford Hotel. Sage even launched a new concept in Fort Collins called the Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market. But with expansion comes change, and Sage has decided to close Second Home Kitchen + Bar, its restaurant inside the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek at 150 Clayton Lane.
Second Home had held down its posh Cherry Creek spot for the past decade, but with the lease expiring, Sage decided to close the restaurant and let JW Marriott take over the space, so the restaurant closed as of today. Peter Karpinski, Sage Restaurant Group's co-founder, sent out this statement:
Dear Denver Community,
As of Monday, January 15th, 2017, Second Home Kitchen + Bar will be closed for business. We wanted to personally thank everyone for their support over the years. Without this loyalty, Second Home Kitchen + Bar would not have been able to thrive for nine memorable years, serving the Cherry Creek and Denver community.
Second Home Kitchen + Bar created a community that brought people together. We were the venue for celebrations large and small where friends were made here and lives were changed. Although an end of an era, it is also the beginning of a new one for Sage Restaurant Group (SRG). There are many exciting opportunities in the works, including; The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, Magic Rat Live Music and Bowerbird Coffee in Ft. Collins, CO which opened this past December 2017, and a second Emporium and Bowerbird Coffee in Savannah, GA in early spring 2018.
On behalf of Second Home Kitchen + Bar and Sage Restaurant Group thank you for making Second Home Kitchen + Bar the institution that it has become and for embracing us as your restaurant of choice. Please follow us at www.sagerestaurantgroup.com.
For more information on the new restaurant that will operate beginning January 15, 2018 at the JW Marriott please visit www.jwmarriottdenver.com.
Sincerely,
Peter Karpinski
Co-Founder | Sage Restaurant Group
Partner | Sage Hospitality
Not wasting any time, JW Marriott immediately rebranded and reopened the space as Social Fare today, offering a menu of "hearty yet flavorful comfort food," as the company describes it — which doesn't sound too far from what Second Home had been doing for years.
