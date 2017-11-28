Review: You'll Go Wild for Señor Bear

"This is probably our most unusual dish,” offered the server at Señor Bear, running his finger up and down the sturdy brown menu with a green bear rearing in the corner, past Mariscos and Carnes and stopping at Vegetales. “Brócoli saltado,” he said, the consonants snapping under his tongue as he described a stir-fried concoction of mushrooms, broccoli and potatoes with a side of chive crepes. Intrigued, I ordered it immediately, but before he could make his way to the kitchen, I started having second thoughts. What did he mean by unusual? Weird? Good but out of place, since Señor Bear is better known for queso fundido and chicken in tortillas? Or was "unusual" a synonym for "interesting," a word that can be negative in certain contexts — e.g., last night’s date?

I hadn’t even finished my margarita — ordered in the twilight of happy hour to bide time until the dinner menu became available (and a pleasant surprise, with a full two ounces of tequila, far more than typical happy-hour versions) — when the unusual dish arrived. Ultra-crisp french fries were heaped in an unruly stack on a large cast-iron skillet, errant spuds taunting gravity as they refused to tumble. Saucy orange zigzags and scallions added color, as did green florets that grew increasingly visible as we pulled out fries Jenga-style, causing the pile to shift. Some fries we ate solo, savoring their salty crispness; some we dragged through the umami-rich glaze hidden in the darkness at the bottom; still others we speared on a fork with mushrooms and broccoli. The result was an electric echo of textures and flavors: salty fries mirroring the salty soy glaze, crunchy layers of fried patatas and crisp-tender broccoli, oniony refrains from scallions and chives.

Playful without venturing out of bounds, the dish was well designed, highly craveable and also emblematic of the six-month-old Señor Bear. Chef/owner Max MacKissock and executive chef/owner Blake Edmunds, the duo that made the now-defunct Squeaky Bean into a legend, have worked on numerous projects together, but this new restaurant is the purest distillation of their intelligence and adventurousness. In fact, Señor Bear is housed in the same heavily windowed sliver in LoHi where the original Bean got its start, but it's larger, lighter and more festive than the early Bean, thanks to sparkling Peruvian mirrors, the soft glow of the long central bar, and an expanded kitchen created for interim tenant Jezebel's.