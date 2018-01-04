Another Brunch Is Coming to LoHi — But This One's a Little Different

Eggs Benedict, French toast, clever omelets: the stuff that modern Denver brunches are made of. But the weekend mid-morning meal doesn't have to be basic, even if hangover cure is your stated brunch-time goal. Señor Bear (3301 Tejon Street) has proven itself a bold and creative addition to the LoHi restaurant scene since opening last summer, and a new brunch, set to debut on Sunday, January 7, promises further explorations into Latin American cuisine, with influences as far flung as Miami, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Brazil.

Ever had a misto quente? Chef Blake Edmunds livens up the Brazilian grilled ham-and-cheese sandwich with jalapeño bread, tomato jam and two kinds of cheese: muenster and mozzarella. Think of it as a peppier version of a croque monsieur, with some of the cheese inside the sandwich and some broiled golden and bubbly atop the bread.

EXPAND The misto quente is a Brazilian ham and cheese sandwich, with a few Señor Bear embellishments. Mark Antonation