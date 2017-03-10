menu

Seoul BBQ Launches Seoul Catering, a Carry-Out Bakery and Korean Market

Seoul BBQ Launches Seoul Catering, a Carry-Out Bakery and Korean Market

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:50 a.m.
By Laura Shunk
Banchan, stews and more are available at Seoul Catering.
Banchan, stews and more are available at Seoul Catering.
Laura Shunk
If you've feasted on galbi or bulgogi at Seoul BBQ, you've likely marveled at the restaurant's array of banchan (those little side dishes of pickled vegetables and salads you get for free in many Korean restaurants). We've got good news for you: You can now get them in bulk — along with many more Korean delicacies — at Seoul Catering, the small grocery shop and bakery right next door at 2080 South Havana Street, which you can enter through Seoul BBQ.

A closer look at some of the things available at Seoul Catering.
A closer look at some of the things available at Seoul Catering.
Laura Shunk

Seoul Catering deals mostly in staples and pickles. The space is anchored by cold cases filled with vats of kimchi and clamshells of delicacies like soy-sauce-pickled green chiles, pickled young garlic and spicy cucumbers. There's also a sizable collection of takeout soups and stews, frozen mandoo (or dumplings), quarts of housemade sikhye (that sweet rice drink you're presented at the end of a Korean meal), kimbap (Korean sushi rolls) and ingredients like acorn jelly, which you can take home for your own Korean spread.

Buy your kimchi in vats at Seoul Catering.
Buy your kimchi in vats at Seoul Catering.
Laura Shunk

And then there's the baked goods section. Bakeries are a sight to behold in Korea, filled with beautiful and elaborate cakes plus a number of pastries of French origin (though slightly doctored). Seoul Catering follows that formula, with baskets of colorful cake rolls flavored with pineapple or green tea, soft bricks of white bread, cream-cheese-filled morning buns, fruit tarts, macarons and much more.

Seoul Catering's baked goods.
Seoul Catering's baked goods.
Laura Shunk
The coffee counter at Seoul Catering.
The coffee counter at Seoul Catering.
Laura Shunk

You can also pair your treat with coffee or tea, available at the counter.

The staff tells us that Seoul Catering has been up and running for about three months; it's a worthwhile stop next time you're in that section of Aurora.

Laura Shunk
Laura Shunk was Westword's food critic from 2010-2012, and since returning to Denver in 2016, she's been a contributor covering food and news. A former food editor of the Village Voice and a former dining columnist in Beijing, the hardest assignment she's ever taken had her drinking ten martinis and eating ten caesar salads over the course of 48 hours. She still drinks martinis, but remains lukewarm on caesar salads.

Follow Laura Shunk on Twitter and Instagram.
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
2080 S. Havana St.
Aurora, CO 80014

303-632-7576

www.seoulkoreanbbq.com

