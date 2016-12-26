Session Coffee Opens Over Christmas Weekend

EXPAND Craft coffee comes to South Santa Fe Drive with Session Coffee. Mark Antonation

Many Denverites took some time off from work over Christmas weekend, but not Matt and Brad Gruber, two brothers who opened Session Coffee at 1340 South Santa Fe Drive on Friday, December 23. The week before, Matt Gruber told us that he and and his brother were just waiting for final city inspections before opening, and those official sign-offs came in time for Session to become one of the last food and beverage establishments to debut before year's end.

Session even opened for a few hours on Christmas morning, a welcome new stop for travelers hitting northbound Santa Fe near West Mississippi Avenue. Look for the coffeehouse, which uses beans from Denver's Novo and Middle State coffee roasters, to be open as early as 5 a.m. on weekdays to give commuters an early-morning caffeine-fueling station with a local connection.