menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Session Coffee Opens Over Christmas Weekend

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 6:45 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Craft coffee comes to South Santa Fe Drive with Session Coffee.EXPAND
Craft coffee comes to South Santa Fe Drive with Session Coffee.
Mark Antonation
A A

Many Denverites took some time off from work over Christmas weekend, but not Matt and Brad Gruber, two brothers who opened Session Coffee at 1340 South Santa Fe Drive on Friday, December 23. The week before, Matt Gruber told us that he and and his brother were just waiting for final city inspections before opening, and those official sign-offs came in time for Session to become one of the last food and beverage establishments to debut before year's end.

Related Stories

Session even opened for a few hours on Christmas morning, a welcome new stop for travelers hitting northbound Santa Fe near West Mississippi Avenue. Look for the coffeehouse, which uses beans from Denver's Novo and Middle State coffee roasters, to be open as early as 5 a.m. on weekdays to give commuters an early-morning caffeine-fueling station with a local connection.

Inside Session Coffee.
Inside Session Coffee.
Facebook/Session Coffee
Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword. He explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Session Coffee
More Info
More Info

1340 S. Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, Colorado 80223

720-308-5210

www.sessioncoffeedenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >