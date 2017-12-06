Seven Restaurants for Christmas Eve Festivities — Even Before December 24

Christmas Eve might just be the happiest night of the year. Presents are bought (right?), stockings are stuffed (they are, aren't they?!), and everyone is of good cheer (provided that steps one and two have been taken care of). So it's the perfect time to take a break from the constant holiday frenzy and enjoy a delicious and leisurely dinner with family and friends. Here are seven places to eat (and drink) on Christmas Eve.

Coperta

400 East 20th Avenue

720-749-4666

The Feast of the Seven Fishes has become more familiar as an Italian Christmas Eve tradition over the last decade, even if its precise origins are unclear. Is it southern Italian? Northern Italian? Italian-American? Catholic? Baptist? Who knows? But what we do know is that epic seafood spreads are popping up on Christmas Eve menus around town like the Elf on the Shelf pops up every night to coerce kids into finishing their veggies. Coperta is getting in on the Seven Fishes action early; its kitchen will be turning out the feast starting on Monday, December 18, and running through December 24. For $55, diners will get seven seafood dishes in the restaurant's southern Italian style; wine pairings will be available for an additional $25. So get your friends and family together and take advantage this Roman holiday by calling Coperta for a table; reservations start at 5 p.m. nightly.

EXPAND Santa Claus is going to great lengths to escape from rogue reindeer this year. Be sure to reassure your kids that Saint Nick is SCUBA-certified and not drowning. Courtesy of Denver Downtown Aquarium

Downtown Aquarium

700 Water Street

303-561-4450

The odd and occasionally unholy combination of marine-life education and seafood restaurant that is the Downtown Aquarium is hosting Breakfast With Santa at 8:30 a.m. Friday, December 22, through Sunday, December 24. Pack up the kids and tote them down to 700 Water Street for a breakfast buffet and the chance to smile and wave at a scuba-diving Santa Claus. Breakfast is a whopping $18.99 for adults (just $12.99 for children), but it comes with free parking (worth its weight in gold) and all-you-can-eat fried mermaid tails. Call the aquarium for your reservation.

Chowder Room has a deft hand with scallops; let's hope they'll make an appearance on Christmas Eve. Danielle Lirette

Chowder Room

560 South Broadway

303-777-3474

The most comfortable seafood joint in town, Chowder Room, is cooking up its Feast of the Seven Fishes on Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24, and it promises to be as homey, delicious and soul-satisfying as a holiday dinner at Grandma's house (but without Uncle Todd, that jerk. Also, you won't have to sneak out to the garage for beer). Join the family — or create one of your own without the emotional baggage — from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday or 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve; the sumptuous spread is a steal at $59. Call the restaurant to secure your spot.

Have a seat at Beast + Bottle for a game of Duck, Duck, Goose on Christmas Eve. Danielle Lirette

Beast + Bottle

719 East 17th Avenue

303-623-3223

If seafood isn't your thing, Beast + Bottle has your back on Christmas Eve. Starting at 5 p.m., fair is fowl and fowl is fair at the eatery's Duck the Halls dinner, where diners will indulge in duck three ways (honey-lacquered breast, duck-liver mousse and confit duck legs), sample three succulent side dishes, and even quack open a bottle of wine, all for $121 per couple. The dining room fills up quickly, so you'll want to pullet together and call 303-623-3223 for reservations ASAP; the cutoff to book your table is Thursday, December 21.

EXPAND Any night at Il Posto is a celebration. Danielle Lirette

Il Posto

2601 Larimer Street

303-394-0100

Il Posto moved into bigger and better digs earlier this year, and the beloved Italian restaurant is taking advantage of its sparkling, shimmering new building to expand its annual Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner. On Sunday, December 24, chef Andrea Frizzi will prepare nine — count 'em, nine — seafood dishes in the sexiest and swankiest space in town for $110 per person. Reservations for the night begin at 5 p.m., and if you're lucky enough to nab that second-floor table overlooking downtown (the best seat in the city, hands down), you'd have to be a real Grinch not to admit it's worth every penne. Call the restaurant for reservations.

EXPAND Get cozy for Christmas Eve at Lola. Scott Lentz

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

If Italian tradition, shlocky Santas or a game of Duck, Duck, Goose aren't the right fit for your Christmas Eve, try Lola Coastal Mexican's lighter and more eclectic dinner. From 5 to 9 p.m., the south-of-the-border fish house will be serving a family-style dinner for just $16 per person: Caesar salad, Mexican paella, milk and cookies, half-price bottles of wine, and Mexican egg nog specials. Because after all, isn't gathering with friends and family over the obligatory salad in an attempt to compensate for weeks of overeating and the preponderance of carbs, comfort food and cheap booze what the holidays are all about? We thought so. Don't miss out on the true spirit of Christmas Eve — call Lola to book your dinner.

It's all Christmas, all the time at Miracle on Little Raven. Danielle Lirette

Miracle on Little Raven at Wayward

1610 Little Raven Street

720-449-8300

After eating Twelve Days of Calories on Christmas Eve, you'll need a digestif to settle your stomach and fortify yourself for the night of wrapping presents, stomping around on the roof like Rudolph and baking cookies for Santa. Drop in to Miracle on Little Raven for the Christmas-themed pop-up bar's final night of operation. Down a Muletide (mezcal, allspice, sherry, ginger, lemon), or perhaps a Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****r! (rum, cachaca, more rum, orgeat, pineapple) if all that holiday cheer has awakened your homicidal urges. Doors open at 6 p.m., and with a two-hour wait and no reservations, we suggest you get there early.