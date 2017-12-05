Seven Restaurants and Bars That Could Still Open Before Year's End

As if the avalanche of new eateries that have opened over the past eleven months hasn't been enough for 2017, a few more restaurants and bars could still squeeze in under the deadline. Look for these seven places to debut before the end of December...maybe.
Bang Up to the Elephant
1310 Pearl Street
This is the latest project from Kevin Delk, one of the founders of Beatrice & Woodsley, Mario's Double Daughter's Salotto and Two-Fisted Mario's. Details are slim, but the restaurant's Facebook page has called it both "Calypso-inspired" and "a quirky little Cap Hill spot." Bang Up to the Elephant posted hiring announcements back in October, but an exact opening date has yet to be shared; even so, you can be sure that Capitol Hill will soon be home to an evocative and intriguing destination, judging by the company's previous efforts.
Beckon | Call
2845 Larimer Street
303-954-0230
Two neighboring cottages on Larimer Street have been transformed into separate concepts: the black-painted Beckon and its white companion Call. Call will be the first to open, as an all-day bakery and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Beckon will eventually become a higher-end eatery. Both are the work of Craig Lieberman, who owns cracker company 34 Degrees next door, and chef Duncan Holmes, whose past experience includes Frasca Food & Wine. As with many other projects this year, this one has met with multiple delays, so a December opening is no guarantee.
Illegal Pete's Northside
1851 West 38th Avenue
Pete Turner took possession of the former Lou's Food Bar earlier this year and will open the tenth in his group of fast-casual cantinas there on December 29. The burrito company notes that "Northside" will be part of the eatery's name in honor of the neighbors who have lived in the area for generations. Expect a larger patio than what was there before, but otherwise the building itself will not change much.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
7001 East Belleview Avenue, Denver
Denver already has one Ruth's Chris, but the national chain will join the DTC steakhouse fray this month with a new, 10,000-square-foot location just two blocks from the Belleview light rail station.
The Tatarian
4024 Tennyson Street
If you're a fan of Union Lodge No. 1, the Arvada Tavern and Kline's Beer Hall, you'll be excited about the newest project from owners Mike Huggins and Lenka Juchelkova, which is expected to open in the Berkeley neighborhood in mid-December (or possibly a little later). Named after a variety of maple tree that thrives in north Denver's soil, Tatarian will focus on modern cocktails in a 900-square-foot space.
Ultreia
1701 Wynkoop Street
Crafted Concepts founders Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch are nearly ready to unveil their fifth restaurant (after Rioja, Bistro Vendome, Euclid Hall and Stoic & Genuine). This one joins S&G inside Union Station and will specialize in tapas and other bar-friendly food with Spanish and Portuguese influences. Sherry on tap, gin-tonic variations and regional Iberian wines will bring out the best in cured meats, skewers, bocadillos and other bites seldom found in Denver's dining scene. The big day could be as soon as Friday, December 8, depending on last-minute preparations. Even if that date gets pushed back a few days, Ultreia is certain to have one of the splashiest openings of 2017.
Yellowbelly Chicken
7450 B West 52nd Avenue, Arvada
444 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood (inside Whole Foods Market Belmar)
The chicken shop that got its start in Vail before spreading to Boulder and (as of earlier this year) Aurora's Stanley Marketplace will launch not one but two new locations this month. A brand-new Arvada build is slated for an 11 a.m. opening on December 8, while the Belmar outpost will begin serving fried chicken tenders and sandwiches inside Whole Foods at 10:30 a.m. on December 13. The company was founded in 2012 by Michael Friedberg, Eric Wupperman and Barry Davis, who recently brought on Joe Serafin (one of the founders of Noodles & Company) as president. While Friedberg says Yellowbelly hasn't specifically been targeting the suburbs, he notes that the family demographics in Arvada, Lakewood and Aurora fit the restaurant's mission. He adds that the reputation of Whole Foods is in line with Yellowbelly's goal of serving clean and healthy food.
