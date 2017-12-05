Seven Restaurants and Bars That Could Still Open Before Year's End

As if the avalanche of new eateries that have opened over the past eleven months hasn't been enough for 2017, a few more restaurants and bars could still squeeze in under the deadline. Look for these seven places to debut before the end of December...maybe.

Bang Up to the Elephant

1310 Pearl Street

This is the latest project from Kevin Delk, one of the founders of Beatrice & Woodsley, Mario's Double Daughter's Salotto and Two-Fisted Mario's. Details are slim, but the restaurant's Facebook page has called it both "Calypso-inspired" and "a quirky little Cap Hill spot." Bang Up to the Elephant posted hiring announcements back in October, but an exact opening date has yet to be shared; even so, you can be sure that Capitol Hill will soon be home to an evocative and intriguing destination, judging by the company's previous efforts.

Beckon | Call

2845 Larimer Street

303-954-0230

Two neighboring cottages on Larimer Street have been transformed into separate concepts: the black-painted Beckon and its white companion Call. Call will be the first to open, as an all-day bakery and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Beckon will eventually become a higher-end eatery. Both are the work of Craig Lieberman, who owns cracker company 34 Degrees next door, and chef Duncan Holmes, whose past experience includes Frasca Food & Wine. As with many other projects this year, this one has met with multiple delays, so a December opening is no guarantee.