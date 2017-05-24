Seven Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals, Discounts and Parties in Denver

Block parties and barbecues are only part of the fun this Memorial Day weekend. Flickr

This Memorial Day weekend, enjoy great food and beverages at block parties and Denver restaurants and bars. There are deals for veterans and active members of the military as well as family fun all over town. Here are seven ideas for a free entree, discounts on fresh-baked bread, celebrating with the neighborhood or just enjoying a nice dinner out.

EXPAND A selection of artisan breads from Grateful Bread. Danielle Lirette

Grateful Bread Company

425 Violet Street, Golden

303-681-5406

One of Denver's favorite bakery's is honoring those who have served our country this weekend at its weekly open house with special prices for veterans and active duty military personnel. On Saturday, May 27, current and past members of the armed forces will receive a 25 percent discount on baked goods — whether breads, pastries or pretzels — and house-milled grains when Grateful Bread opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. And each Saturday until Veteran's Day, the discount will continue at 15 percent off. Get there early though, because the line can get long and the bakery usually sells out.

Hang out with your neighbors this weekend on Old South Gaylord. Westword

Summer Memorial Weekend Festival

1000 Block of South Gaylord Street

Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor and celebrate those who gave their lives in the service of their country. Old South Gaylord is doing just that with its three-day Memorial Weekend Festival starting on Saturday, May 27. The street party will take place on the 1000 block of South Gaylord Street (between Tennessee and Mississippi avenues), with family-friendly entertainment, lots of food and drinks, rides and local vendors. The event kicks off on Saturday evening with live music from 4 to 10 p.m. and then continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more on the event's Facebook page.

Oceanaire is doing dinner for two for only $60, so you can add in a few extra oysters without fear. Christopher Morgan

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

1400 Arapahoe Street

303-991-2277

For the entire three-day weekend, plus Friday night, the Oceanaire Seafood Room has a deal on dinner for two. From Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, you and your dining partner can order a three-course meal, which comes with a bottle of J Vineyards California Pinot Gris or Trivento “Reserve” Mendoza Malbec, for $60. Dishes include black & blue tenderloin tips, tuna poke and baked Alaska, but other options will also be available. Call the restaurant for reservations.

EXPAND McCormick & Schmick's is giving away seafood on Memorial Day. Neeta Lind/Flickr

McCormick & Schmick's

8100 East Union Avenue

720-200-9339

The DTC fish house is giving back on Memorial Day with a free lunch or dinner entree for active U.S. military, veterans and Gold Star Survivors on Monday, May 29. Choices will include cedar-planked salmon, beef medallions and fish & chips, among others. McCormick's recommends calling ahead for a reservation.

EXPAND Celebrate Memorial Day at the Post. Mark Antonation

The Post Chicken & Beer

2200 South Broadway

720-466-5699

Celebrate our country on Monday, May 29 from noon to 8 p.m. with beer and barbecue. The Post is running a Memorial Day special with a platter heaped with a barbecue chicken leg, pulled pork, sausage,

beans and slaw servied with a can of Post beer — all for $16. If you live up north, the same deal can be had at the Longmont outpost (1258 South Hover Road) and at the Lafayette original (105 West Emma Street).

EXPAND Celebrate Memorial Day with deli sandwiches at S & G. Mark Antonation

Salt & Grinder

3609 West 32nd Avenue

303-945-4200

East Coast style meets West Highland neighborhood charm at Salt & Grinder’s Memorial Day party on Monday, May 29. There will be hourly prize giveaways from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., $1 snow cones, $10 pitchers of Coors, $3 pints of beer and $4 wines and cocktails. And if you get there early, the first 25 people in the door will receive a $20 S&G gift card. Not to mention they are featuring happy hour all day-$10 pitchers of Coors, $3 pints of beer, $4 glasses of wine and $4 jarred cocktails.

