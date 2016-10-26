Seven Halloween Parties Where You Can Earn Prizes for Your Halloween Costume

Earn prizes for your costume this weekend. Scott Lentz

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with the amount of money some people are spending on costumes, it’s worth a shot to try to earn back some of your expenses. Here are seven opportunities to earn cash prizes and giveaways for the best Halloween costumes this weekend.

Friday, October 28

Friday-Ween Party

Goosetown Tavern

3242 East Colfax Avenue

303-399-9703

Halloween is getting funky Friday night with a no-cover party at Goosetown Tavern. Ready Set Go will be presenting the Friday-Ween Party, complete with soul, motown, funk and R&B classics. The dance party comes complete with a costume party, and Goosetown Tavern will be giving away prizes for the two best outfits. The party starts at 9 p.m.

EXPAND Cash and giveaways are up for grabs this Halloween weekend. Aaron Thackeray

Spooky Speakeasy

The Terminal Bar

1701 Wynkoop Street (Union Station)

(720) 460-3701

For a different take on Halloween weekend, Terminal Bar will be offering its Spooky Speakeasy for the second year. In addition to the themed cocktails and a DJ, Terminal Bar will be offering prizes for best costumes, including a $100 gift card to Denver Union Station and a free overnight stay in the Crawford Hotel. The Spooky Speakeasy takes place in the Lower Gallery Level at 8 p.m. Friday night.

EXPAND The Tavern Downtown is offering two nights' worth of costume contests. Brandon Marshall

Halloween Weekend (Friday and Saturday)

The Tavern Downtown

1949 Market Street

303-299-0100

The Tavern Downtown’s Halloween Weekend kicks off with DJ Silla the Thrilla spinning on Friday night and DJ Danny Diggz on Saturday night. Costume prizes total $1,000 on both nights, and Jäger Spice and Jim Beam will run you only $3.50. DJs start spinning at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

EXPAND There's three days and $9,000 in prizes on the line for the best Halloween costumes in Denver. Aaron Thackeray

Halloween Extravaganza (Friday through Monday)

Viewhouse Ballpark

2015 Market Street

720-282-1588

If you spent $200 on your Halloween costume, here’s where you earn your money back. Viewhouse Ballpark’s Halloween Extravaganza will be handing out over $9,000 worth of prizes over Halloween weekend, beginning Friday night with a pumpkin beer festival. In addition to the free beer sampling, $1,000 will be given to the first place winner for best costume and $500 will be handed out to the runner-up.

The Viewhouse of Horrors is one of Denver’s spookiest — and free — Halloween parties, and the same $1,000 and $500 prices will be handed out for best costumes. Catch this deal again Monday night at the Silent Disco of the Dead. The ballpark location will be handing out costume prizes all weekend, though, so visit the Viewhouse website for more information. And for partiers in the south suburbs, Viewhouse Centennial is also hosting costume contests and frightening festivities.

Keep reading for more lucrative Halloween costume contests...

