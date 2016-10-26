menu

Seven Halloween Parties Where You Can Earn Prizes for Your Halloween Costume

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 8:57 a.m.
By Lauren Archuletta
Earn prizes for your costume this weekend.
Scott Lentz
A A

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with the amount of money some people are spending on costumes,  it’s worth a shot to try to earn back some of your expenses. Here are seven opportunities to earn cash prizes and giveaways for the best Halloween costumes this weekend.

Friday, October 28

Friday-Ween Party
Goosetown Tavern 
3242 East Colfax Avenue
303-399-9703
Halloween is getting funky Friday night with a no-cover party at Goosetown Tavern. Ready Set Go will be presenting the Friday-Ween Party, complete with soul, motown, funk and R&B classics. The dance party comes complete with a costume party, and Goosetown Tavern will be giving away prizes for the two best outfits. The party starts at 9 p.m.

Cash and giveaways are up for grabs this Halloween weekend.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Spooky Speakeasy
The Terminal Bar
1701 Wynkoop Street (Union Station)
(720) 460-3701
For a different take on Halloween weekend, Terminal Bar will be offering its Spooky Speakeasy for the second year. In addition to the themed cocktails and a DJ, Terminal Bar will be offering prizes for best costumes, including a $100 gift card to Denver Union Station and a free overnight stay in the Crawford Hotel. The Spooky Speakeasy takes place in the Lower Gallery Level at 8 p.m. Friday night.

The Tavern Downtown is offering two nights' worth of costume contests.EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

Halloween Weekend (Friday and Saturday)
The Tavern Downtown
1949 Market Street
303-299-0100
The Tavern Downtown’s Halloween Weekend kicks off with DJ Silla the Thrilla spinning on Friday night and DJ Danny Diggz on Saturday night. Costume prizes total $1,000 on both nights, and Jäger Spice and Jim Beam will run you only $3.50. DJs start spinning at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

There's three days and $9,000 in prizes on the line for the best Halloween costumes in Denver.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

Halloween Extravaganza (Friday through Monday)
Viewhouse Ballpark
2015 Market Street
720-282-1588
If you spent $200 on your Halloween costume, here’s where you earn your money back. Viewhouse Ballpark’s Halloween Extravaganza will be handing out over $9,000 worth of prizes over Halloween weekend, beginning Friday night with a pumpkin beer festival. In addition to the free beer sampling, $1,000 will be given to the first place winner for best costume and $500 will be handed out to the runner-up.

The Viewhouse of Horrors is one of Denver’s spookiest — and free — Halloween parties, and the same $1,000 and $500 prices will be handed out for best costumes. Catch this deal again Monday night at the Silent Disco of the Dead. The ballpark location will be handing out costume prizes all weekend, though, so visit the Viewhouse website for more information. And for partiers in the south suburbs, Viewhouse Centennial is also hosting costume contests and frightening festivities.

Keep reading for more lucrative Halloween costume contests...


