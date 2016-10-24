Seventeen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, October 24-28

La Loma makes its last stand in Jefferson Park today. La Loma

Halloween creeps into the culinary calendar in a big way this week, but even with all the haunted happenings around Denver, there are still plenty of delicious dinners and benefits. From costume parties to La Loma's last stand, here are the seventeen tastiest events over the next few days.

Monday, October 24

Plates for the Peak, a benefit for Urban Peak, will take over Vesta Dipping Grill from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Your $85 ticket will get you small plates, specialty drinks, networking opportunities and more. Purchase tickets and learn more here.

Frasca Food and Wine welcomes Chateau de Beaucastel for the restaurant's Monday Night Wine Dinner. Frasca's Monday night dinners are $50 for a prix fixe four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50. Call Frasca at 303-442-6966 to make your reservations.

Boulder's West End Tavern is hosting its Wing King Challenge starting at 8 p.m. today. For a $25 entry fee, you can attempt to polish off fifty wings in under thirty minutes. If you finish, you'll get a Wing King T-shirt, your mug shot on the West End Tavern website, and a $25 Big Red F gift card. The king who cleans the bucket of wings the fastest gets free wings for a year, a $100 Big Red F gift card, a Wing King T-shirt, and a mug shot on the West End's wall of fame and website for eternity. For more information, visit thewestendtavern.com.

As part of the Flatirons Food Film Festival, Basta will host Taste the Wild: A Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon Dinner at 6 p.m. The multi-course, family-style dinner is $45 and includes two short films about sustainable seafood. Reserve your seat by calling Basta at 303-997-8775.

After dinner service today, La Loma will close its doors after nearly 35 years in Jefferson Park and move to its new location at 1801 Broadway, where it will reopen in early November. For its last day of business at the current location, La Loma will host its last tailgate party starting at 4 p.m., as the Denver Broncos take on the Houston Texans. You can get your picture taken with the portrait of Grandma Mendoza from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as a souvenir and thank-you gift. The restaurant will also offer $8 Don Julio margaritas, $3 hand-wrapped burritos, and $5 draft beers, and there will be a free shuttle to and from the game. Call La Loma at 303-433-8300 for more information.

Tuesday, October 25

Learn the tips and tricks of baking at altitude during the Seasoned Chef's "Baking at 5280" class today. The class runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and tuition is $69. Register and get all the details at theseasonedchef.com.

Wednesday, October 26

Channel your inner Prohibition-era gangster for Firenze a Tavola's annual Halloween Gangster Dinner. The community table dinner, which starts at 6:30, will feature four courses of traditional East Coast Italian-American fare for $33 per person. Call 303-561-0234 to save your seat at the table.

The Way Back is hosting a "Vote for Climate" Voter Registration Happy Hour today, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The bar has partnered with New Belgium Brewery and Protect Our Winters to encourage last-minute voter registration and raise money and awareness for POW. When you register to vote at the Way Back, you'll get one free New Belgium beer. The bar will also offer other food and drink happy-hour specials, and $1 of every New Belgium beer sold through Election Day on Tuesday, November 8, will go to POW. Call the Way Back at 720-728-8156 for more information on the event; for more on POW, visit protectourwinters.org.

Blackbelly Butcher and Infinite Monkey Theorem are teaming up for a Butchers & Wine Benefit, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. today at Blackbelly Butcher. The evening will start with a cocktail reception, followed by a family-style dinner and wine from Infinite Monkey. Proceeds from the party will help to support Blackbelly butcher Isaac Sullenger, who was recently hospitalized after a nearly fatal accident. Reservations for the party are $65 and can be made here.

