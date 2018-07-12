Shake Shack Adds Second Colorado Burger Joint to Highlands Ranch

Shake Shack caused quite a commotion earlier this year with a pop-up lunch at the Source in RiNo, followed by the opening of the company's first Colorado location at 2995 Larimer Street in March. Downtowners lined up for both, scarfing down ShackBurgers, the new Colorado-only Green Chile CheddarShack and crinkle-cut fries by the pound. But now folks in the southern suburbs will get their go a gastronomic gluttony; a second Shake Shack opened this week in Highlands Ranch, at 1509 Park Central Drive, in the new Central Park development that's already home to a Rock Bottom Brewery and a Torchy's Tacos.
Like its downtown predecessor, the new Shake Shack will showcase a few Colorado-made products: craft beers from Ratio, Great Divide, Odell, Funkwerks and Denver Beer Co., and concretes (super-thick shake/sundae hybrids) loaded with Glaze & Confuzed doughnuts. As evidence that Shake Shack cares about Colorado, a percentage of proceeds from the opening were donated to Food Bank of the Rockies.
Shake Shack was founded in 2004 by New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer, who has made news for his group of upscale restaurants and his attempts to eliminate tipping at all of his establishments.
In addition to Angus beef burgers, Shake Shack offers fried chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, frozen custard cones, cups, shakes, floats and concretes, and beer and wine by the glass. In addition to Highlands Ranch and RiNo, a Denver International Airport outpost is also in the works.
The new Highlands Ranch Shake Shack is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
