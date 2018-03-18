Reader: Gonna Be Fun to Laugh at the Shake Shack Line

Yes, it's true: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, Colorado's first Shake Shack will open at 2995 Larimer Street, in the heart of RiNo. It will be followed later this year by locations in Highlands Ranch and Denver International Airport. The concept by legendary New York restaurateur Danny Meyer has many fans, but others wonder why there's such fuss about another burger joint coming to town. Asks Josh:



What’s so special about this burger chain? Never heard of it.



Suggests Ja:

It's a fast-food joint, something of a Hipster McDonald's for people who like Pizza Hut. I think it's a tourist spot In Manhattan for non-New Yorkers, right? Do we need such a thing here? No.