 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Reader: Gonna Be Fun to Laugh at the Shake Shack Line (2)EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

Reader: Gonna Be Fun to Laugh at the Shake Shack Line

Westword Staff | March 18, 2018 | 6:52am
AA

Yes, it's true: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, Colorado's first Shake Shack will open at 2995 Larimer Street, in the heart of RiNo. It will be followed later this year by locations in Highlands Ranch and Denver International Airport. The concept by legendary New York restaurateur Danny Meyer has many fans, but others wonder why there's such fuss about another burger joint coming to town. Asks Josh:

What’s so special about this burger chain? Never heard of it.

Suggests Ja: 

It's a fast-food joint, something of a Hipster McDonald's for people who like Pizza Hut. I think it's a tourist spot In Manhattan for non-New Yorkers, right? Do we need such a thing here? No.

Replies Jon: 

One of the best burgers I’ve ever had. Definitely hit this spot.

Says Charlie: 

So much hype. Gonna be fun to laugh at the line.

Adds Nicole: 

I don't remember the last time I was so unenthused for an opening.

Notes Matthew:

All that hooplah about gentrification, two months later, BOOM SHAKE SHACK!

And Michael concludes:

Who cares. When is In-N-Out coming to D town?

Keep reading for more on burgers in Denver...

Reader: Gonna Be Fun to Laugh at the Shake Shack Line
Mark Antonation

"Shake Shack Has an Opening Date: March 21"

Reader: Gonna Be Fun to Laugh at the Shake Shack Line (3)EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

"Burger Madness Hits the Source With Shake Shack Pop-Up"

Reader: Gonna Be Fun to Laugh at the Shake Shack Line (4)
Mark Antonation

"The Ten Best Burger Bars in Denver"

Not only is Shake Shake coming to Colorado, but In-N-Out will be opening stores in this state, too. Both chains — one out of New York, one out of California — have plenty of fans here.

But Denver also has wonderful homegrown burger bars. This past week, we served up our ten favorites, from multi-store chains to high-end eateries, and all flavored with a taste of home.

What do you think of Shake Shack? Of the burgers on our ten-best list? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >