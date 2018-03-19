Dish of the Week: Shake Shack's New Green Chile CheddarShack

If you don't know about Shake Shack and haven't heard the news that the New York City burger chain is opening its first Colorado burger bar at 2995 Larimer Street this Wednesday, March 21, you probably just don't care about hamburgers (or you're simply unfazed by the hype). Even if you haven't been to the original in New York, you've likely encountered the brand in Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C. (among many other cities). So why did Denver have to wait so long, when burgs like Milwaukee and Lexington, Kentucky, are already wallowing in Shack Sauce? Who knows, but at least the Danny Meyer-run company is rewarding our patience with a burger to call our own: the Green Chile CheddarShack.

Like all Shake Shack burgers, this one begins with a Martin's potato roll, which is single-handedly responsible for the creation of the word "squishy." The beef itself is a four-ounce patty that's smashed onto the griddle to achieve a caramelized lace on one side. The restaurant uses a hormone- and antibiotic-free blend of Angus sirloin, brisket and short rib.