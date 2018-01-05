The Emich Triplets Reopen Shine in Boulder

The Emich sisters, Jill, Jessica and Jennifer, closed Shine Restaurant and Gathering Place at 2027 13th Street in Boulder last summer after six years in business, but they weren't calling it quits. Instead, the triplets (who call themselves the Blissful Sisters), moved their restaurant to a new Boulder location. They're unveiling a new version of the eatery, now called Shine Restaurant & Potion Bar, today at 2480 Canyon Street.

Jill Emich says that guests can expect the same style of gluten-free, GMO-free dining as at the original location, along with cocktails, craft beer and Shine's well-known potions. "We go farm-direct, so we're the kind of place that has farmers bringing food through the back door," she explains. "It's what we like to call nutritionally inspired comfort food."

Shine isn't a vegetarian restaurant, but caters equally to carnivores, vegans, vegetarians and paleo practitioners, offering grass-fed meats, wild-caught seafood and local produce. As for the potions, Emich says that they are "herbal beverages brewed like tea and infused with vibrational essences" — from gems, flowers and even sounds. "They have the vibrational imprint of the flower, the gem or the sound," she adds