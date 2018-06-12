Review: Ship Tavern Steers a Course for Old Denver

If you’ve lived in Denver for a while, you’ve heard this: If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. The same is now true of our city in general. Blink and that brick warehouse is a food hall, that empty lot/historic home/you-name-it is an apartment complex. The debate over old versus new is getting more heated by the day, and even restaurants — once an escape from real life — are caught in the crosshairs. Exhibit A: the Campus Lounge, a remnant of old Denver that changed hands in 2016, only to be cleaned, contemporized and promptly hated by neighbors. It shut down within months.

Exhibit B, Ship Tavern, a remnant of even older Denver and the most senior of the Brown Palace’s three restaurants, has taken a different tack. This 84-year-old hangout never seems to change, unless you count the eyebrow-raising addition of diner-esque tables a few years back. Model clipper ships, famously gifted to the restaurant because Mrs. Edna Boettcher didn’t want them in her house (now the Governor’s Residence), still line the paneled walls. The dark, wood-shuttered room remains full of charts, rope and the kind of crow’s nest you’d find on a mast. Friends who have been going for decades still eat there, as do movers and shakers walking down from the State Capitol for lunch. When I asked people who have lived in this city for generations and whose families have influenced our city directly (through politics) or indirectly (through business or higher education) to name spots that epitomize old Denver, Ship Tavern — not Buckhorn Exchange, not My Brother’s Bar — was the one restaurant to land on everyone’s list.

EXPAND The entrance to Ship Tavern. Danielle Lirette

How to explain its longevity? On my first visit last month, I chalked it up to hotel guests (captive audiences do wonders for the bottom line) and tradition — or, more precisely, nostalgia, since the room was full of gray-haired groups, and you can’t discount what Ship Tavern might mean to them: a familiar calm amid the storm of changing dining habits. It’s getting harder and harder to find restaurants like this, with servers wearing embroidered blue-and-white uniforms and gold pins with their names. The menu hadn’t changed in years, offering a tried-and-true mix of sandwiches, salads and staid, high-priced entrees typical of this kind of hotel, which prizes history and atmosphere over cutting-edge anything.