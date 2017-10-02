Farmers' Market Finds: Squash, Strawberries and Fresh Pasta With Fruition

When Franco Ruiz, the chef de cuisine at Fruition, visits the Union Station Farmers' Market on Saturdays, he always brings his daughter Luna along with him. After all, he says, why bother with the museum or zoo when there's so much fun to be had among the candy-colored stands of the farmers' market. While Luna remains a fixture at his side (or in the arms of one of his cooks who like to pop by), the chef's approach to shopping proves a little more sporadic.

"I like to take one trip around to see what's available and then stop at the Mercantile stand and have a treat," he says. "Then I go buy what I need for the restaurant and the weekly vegetarian entree."