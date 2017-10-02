 


Chef Franco Ruiz of Fruition and his one-year-old daughter Luna at the Union Station Farmers Market.EXPAND
Chef Franco Ruiz of Fruition and his one-year-old daughter Luna at the Union Station Farmers Market.
Linnea Covington

Farmers' Market Finds: Squash, Strawberries and Fresh Pasta With Fruition

Linnea Covington | October 2, 2017 | 9:56am
AA

When Franco Ruiz, the chef de cuisine at Fruition, visits the Union Station Farmers' Market on Saturdays, he always brings his daughter Luna along with him. After all, he says, why bother with the museum or zoo when there's so much fun to be had among the candy-colored stands of the farmers' market. While Luna remains a fixture at his side (or in the arms of one of his cooks who like to pop by), the chef's approach to shopping proves a little more sporadic.

"I like to take one trip around to see what's available and then stop at the Mercantile stand and have a treat," he says. "Then I go buy what I need for the restaurant and the weekly vegetarian entree."

Delicata squash from Toohey & Sons Organic.EXPAND
Delicata squash from Toohey & Sons Organic.
Linnea Covington

This week squash was on the chef's mind, namely, delicata, which he purchased from Toohey & Sons Organic. But, as we wandered from stall to stall, he found ripe strawberries and curly kale at Cure Organic Farm; sweet corn from Munson Farms; tasty apricot jam from Morton's Orchards; Italian sausage from Corner Post Meats; and lipstick peppers from Berry Patch Farms. Although he didn't buy any on this round, Ruiz was surprised to see beans grown right in Brighton from Berry Patch Farms. "Beans are hard to cook in elevation unless they are grown in elevation," he says, vowing to do more research on getting local options.

"As a chef, you have to guide our farms in the right direction," says Ruiz about making sure the local growers know what is needed. "Then, you have to keep supporting them; if you don't, [the supply chain] is going to die."

Strawberries from Cure Organic Farm out of Boulder.EXPAND
Strawberries from Cure Organic Farm out of Boulder.
Linnea Covington

The haul proved bountiful and colorful, perfect for the two dishes he had planned. We headed back to Fruition along with sous chef Nick Pissari, who was there to help prep the meal as well as entertain and watch Luna while Ruiz cooked for us. We also left with cups of luscious strawberry-rose agua fresca made by chef Sharif Villa Cruz of Lola Coastal Mexican. He was at the market this weekend along with chef Dana Rodriguez from Work & Class to help raise money for the victims of the earthquakes in Mexico.

Chefs Dana Rodriguez from Work & Class and Sharif Villa Cruz of Lola helped raise money for the victims of the earthquakes in Mexico by selling strawberry-rose agua fresca and other food and drinks.EXPAND
Chefs Dana Rodriguez from Work & Class and Sharif Villa Cruz of Lola helped raise money for the victims of the earthquakes in Mexico by selling strawberry-rose agua fresca and other food and drinks.
Linnea Covington

Lucky us: Between the drink, Rodriguez's pozole and the unexpected strawberries, the day proved full of treats. Then, to make Saturday even better, we also got to sample Ruiz's home-made egg fettuccini with mushrooms, kale, corn, peppers and Fruition Farms' cheese; and the delicata soup with edible flowers, apricot jam and fresh ricotta.

Fresh fettuccini for an Indian summer pasta special.EXPAND
Fresh fettuccini for an Indian summer pasta special.
Linnea Covington
The dish features a tempura-battered ring of delicata squash embellished with apricot jam from Morton's Orchards and fresh ricotta and edible flowers from Fruition Farms.EXPAND
The dish features a tempura-battered ring of delicata squash embellished with apricot jam from Morton's Orchards and fresh ricotta and edible flowers from Fruition Farms.
Linnea Covington

For more photos, see the complete slideshow of our visit to the Union Station Farmers Market with Franco Ruiz.

And take a look back at our other produce roundups with chefs  Kevin Grossi of the Regional, Eric Skokan of Black Cat Bistro, Nick Kayser of Vesta and Ty Leon of Mizuna.

 
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.

