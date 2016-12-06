Sip Some Holiday Spirit With Housemade Eggnog at These Ten Denver Bars

EXPAND Not only do you get a glass full of yummy nog, but the tipple at this downtown institution comes with housemade caramel. Linnea Covington

In the bar world, nothing says "deck the halls" and "happy holidays" better than a glass of creamy, boozy eggnog. But despite the popularity of this seasonal tipple, the real deal (not that artifical grocery-store swill) is not that easy to find come December. Worry not, this winter you can warm your belly with a cool cup, and sometimes steaming mug, of luscious eggnog at these ten Denver and Boulder venues. And why wouldn't you? After all, this drink has been around since at least the 1700s, and anything that's proven popular for so long is just sure to get better with top-caliber bartenders.

EXPAND Colt & Gray's aged eggnog will knock your socks off. Linnea Covington

Colt & Gray

1553 Platte Street

303-477-1447

Bartender Kevin Burke built his aged eggnog from a family recipe, and it takes weeks to prepare. To be fair, the reason prep lasts so long is because Burke lets each batch rest for two to three weeks to help give it a smoother, melted-ice-cream flavor and texture. Any eggnog fan will appreciate this incomparable technique, as well as the sheer amount of booze one finds in each $10.50 glass. To start with, Burke uses raw egg, whole milk, heavy cream and sugar as the base, and then spikes the nog with Brugal Extra Viejo rum and oloroso sherry. He relies on the flavors of the spirits to carry the spice, and the only addition to this palate is an aromatic garnish of freshly grated nutmeg. Each cocktail gets served cold and pays homage to a classic nog that's been around for centuries.

EXPAND Black Cat eggnog from Bramble & Hare in Boulder. Doug Brown

Bramble & Hare

1970 13th Street, Boulder

303-444-9110

It took barman Brady Marcotte hours of experimentation to nail his super-special recipe for Black Cat Nog, but once he did the angels of holiday drinks sang and all was set right for the season. To make this delectable creamy cocktail, Marcotte started by researching what went into a traditional eggnog. That led him to brandy and rum. For the latter he uses Gosling's Black Seal and for the former, Marcotte has whipped up his own homemade mulled brandy, an infused spirit filled with mace, allspice and clove. Then, to round out the flavors he adds amaretto, maple syrup, a whole egg per drink and cold, luscious cream. A couple of dashes of cinnamon and orange bitters help complete the creation, and when you order it at Bramble & Hare in Boulder you can expect it to come with a nutmeg garnish and an orange twist. Just keep in mind, while this might taste like an innocent Christmas sipper, more than a couple of these $16 cocktails may leave you with the worst kind of holiday hangover, so imbibe with caution and enjoy.

EXPAND Conor's Mom's Egg Nog at the Way Back will have you thanking Irene. Linnea Covington

The Way Back

4132 West 38th Avenue

720-728-8156

The Way Back's barman Conor McDermott was ecstatic when his dad sent him the handwritten recipe for eggnog that his mom Irene created eons ago — hence the name: Conor's Mom's Family Eggnog. Though he isn't clear on where she sourced her ideas from, he has gladly taken the drink and made it his own. Now, those visiting the West Highland hot spot can get a glass until January, or longer if in demand. Served cold, each $9 glass features Old Forrester bourbon, Montanya white rum, eggs, milk and cinnamon. The result is a lightweight drink that looks heavy and tastes like Christmas, yet remains light on those holiday spices. Now, while McDermott doesn't have to store jars of the stuff on the fire escape to keep it cold and out of the way like his mom did, he does make it all in a big batch so it's ready to go the moment you want a taste.

EXPAND Beast + Bottle's elegant eggnog cocktail will have you wanting another round. Linnea Covington

Beast + Bottle

719 East 17th Avenue

303-623-3223

Until January 1, 2017, you can indulge in bar manager Jon Feuersanger's classic eggnog, a cocktail that's as delightful to look at as it is to drink. Feuersanger built this simple recipe years ago, but has been experimenting with different liquors in it ever since. This year's $12 version comes with Mount Gay rum, A.E. Dor cognac, locally-made amaro from Peach Street Distillers, two types of sugar, heavy cream, milk, vanilla, eggs and a little ground-nutmeg as garnish. It's a sweet, Christmas-cookie drink with a splash of boozy heat to help cut the richness. One way this barman gives his version a creamy kick is to use fresh Cottonwood Creek eggs from the restaurant's own flock of birds. Now, how many eggnogs can make that claim? As far as we found, none — and that's what makes this cocktail all the merrier.

EXPAND Head to Boulder for Frasca's version of this seasonal drink. Frasca Food and Wine

Frasca Food and Wine

1738 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-442-6966

"Eggnog in its own right is a classic flavor, carries heartwarming nostalgia, and it doesn't really need improving," says Allison Anderson, the director of distillates at Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder. "Maybe just a little spike of something naughty; Santa won't mind." To give her $13 eggnog an airy lightness, Anderson shakes the egg white until it's stiff and fluffy. From there she adds the yolk, heavy cream, Ron Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, an Italian walnut liquor, orange peel and some demerara sugar syrup. "Drink, enjoy, and repeat if you're feeling particularly festive," she suggests. We couldn't agree more. And for those who enjoy Christmas in July (or any other time of year), this off-the-menu item can be made throughout the year if you just ask nicely.