Six Beautiful Brunch Pizzas in Denver

It's long been accepted that breakfast can consist of just about anything — even pizza. But you can forget that cold slice from last night's party and instead dive into something fresher, hotter and ultimately more brunch-friendly. These restaurants have developed their own way of serving breakfast in pizza form – and, yes, eggs are a big part of what makes these offerings a.m.-acceptable. Here are our six favorite breakfast pizzas, in alphabetical order:

Blackbird Public House

305 South Downing Street

303-733-3923

If you're looking for a hearty and hefty breakfast pizza, this Washington Park eatery has created the perfect pie for sharing: the omelette pizza. Just as a classic omelet features a mess of eggs, cheese and often meat, so does this pie. Whether you order a ten- or sixteen-inch pizza, each comes loaded with a large portion of scrambled eggs, a luscious béchamel sauce, sausage, candied bacon and Tillamook cheddar. Cozy up in one of the large booths or grab a seat at the bar and pair your brunch pizza with a morning cocktail. Or grab some friends and take over a large table, and enjoy your weekend feast together.

Denver Deep Dish

1200 West 38th Avenue

720-619-3337

Guests can build their own brunch pizza at this Highland hot spot, to eat in, take out or have delivered. You can choose from Chicago-style thin crust or deep dish; depending on your preference, the former can come with a fresh-cracked egg cooked on top, and the smaller-sized pie can have scrambled eggs in the mix. Add Hollandaise sauce, smoked ham, bacon, cream cheese or pineapple to make the pizza even more brunch-like, or create your pizza version of the hip avocado toast. Either way, it's the only morning pie that you can get sent directly to your house, giving us a new way to enjoy breakfast in bed.

Ester's Neighborhood Pub

1950 South Holly Street

303-955-4904

The thin, crispy, spicy pie at this southeast Denver joint is everything you want in a morning meal, plus you can down it all without ever touching a fork. Each $13 pizza comes topped with bacon, chorizo, egg, roasted red pepper, sausage gravy, green onion and mozzarella, and is only served at brunch on Saturdays and Sundays (get there early, as the place fills up). Like the regular pies at Ester's, this one proves well-balanced and not overly heavy when it comes to ingredients. But don't be fooled by the sparse look of this pizza: Just because toppings aren't cascading off each slice doesn't mean it won't fill you up and help curb that weekend hangover.

Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana

2129 Larimer Street

303-296-7000

This Ballpark Italian joint is known for its Neapolitan-style pies. Owner Mark Dym and his team of pizzaiolas do wonders when it comes to breakfast foods, too. Hence the brunch pizza — or four, in fact. The list includes the Firenze, with pancetta, arugula, grape tomatoes, fresh eggs and mozzarella; the Milano, made up of fresh asparagus, oven-roasted potatoes, pancetta, eggs and mozzarella; the Roma, with San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano, fresh garlic, eggs and pecorino Romano; and the Siena, a pie topped with prosciutto, Vidalia onions, eggs, mozzarella and roasted peppers. Get one or all of these gems any Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

