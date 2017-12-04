Six Colorado Chai Beers to Keep You Feeling Spicy This Winter

Chai beers are nothing new, but they're also not that easy to find. For years, Yak & Yeti in Arvada was the only local brewery that made a brew with Indian spices on a regular basis, and that experience showed: The brewery-restaurant won a silver medal for its chai milk stout at the Great American Beer Festival in 2013. But other breweries have added chai beers to their seasonal schedules and tap lines over the years as well, including Avery Brewing in Boulder and Denver's Black Shirt Brewing, which at one time had a "secret tap" of its rare and delicious Chai at Dawn Sweet Stout for customers who wore their Black Shirt T-shirts, hoodies or hats into the brewery.

But chai beers are more popular than ever in the fall of 2017 and winter of 2018, with at least four packaged examples and two more on tap. Here are six chai beers to keep you spicy this winter.

Chai Yeti

Great Divide Brewing

Denver

Great Divide Brewing is careful with its line of Yeti beers. The imperial stouts are one of the brewery's flagships, so it only introduces a new one after careful consideration. In this case, adding chai spices makes perfect sense, since the legend of the yeti originated in the Himalayas, in the region that is also the birthplace of chai. "Traditional chai spices of cinnamon, green cardamom, black pepper, ginger, nutmeg and vanilla blend seamlessly with Yeti’s rich, roasted malt backbone for a spicy beast fit to tackle Everest," the brewery says about its new 9.5 percent ABV beer. It was introduced in 22-ounce bottles in late October, and should be around through December.