Six Denver Restaurants Closed by Fire in 2016 - And How Soon They Recovered
The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016.
Mark Antonation
Where there's heat, there's fire — so inevitably there will be accidents or equipment problems that cause fires in professional kitchens. Fortunately it doesn't happen often, but when it does, the damage can take time and money to repair, all while the restaurant sits closed and customers miss their favorites. Electrical issues, oven disasters and even arson (in the case of one bagel bakery below) caused six Denver restaurants to close this year; all but one have reopened. Here are links to our coverage, along with the closing and reopening dates of each.
Pasquini's expects to miss fewer than two days of business after a December 9 fire.
Kate McKee Simmons
Denver Firefighters Douse Flames at Pasquini's on Broadway
Closed: December 9
Reopening: December 10
According to the sign posted on the front door, the Cherry Cricket plans to rebuild and reopen.
Mark Antonation
Kitchen Fire Closes Cherry Cricket, But There's a Backup on Blake Street
Closed: November 23
Reopening: To be determined
The Goods was only open a week before a kitchen fire.
Mark Antonation
The Goods Closes Temporarily Due to Kitchen Fire
Closed: September 26
Reopened: October 5
Rosenberg's reopened to its usual breakfast and lunch lines in October.
Kristin Pazulski
Fire Breaks Out in Apartment Above Rosenberg's Bagels and Deli
Closed: May 2
Reopened: October 15
This Arvada eatery's closure lasted nearly two months.
Photo by Mark Antonation
School House Kitchen & Libations Reopens in Arvada After Seven-Week Closure
Closed: February 20
Reopened: April 13
Leña was closed for about six weeks this past spring following a fire.
Westword
Leña Rises From the Fire With New Spring/Summer Menu
Closed: March 30
Reopened: April 13
