Sixteen Tastiest Events on the Denver Culinary Calendar, October 17-20

La Loma is finally making the jump to downtown. La Loma

Start your week off right at one of four special dinners tonight, and then keep the good times rolling right on through to the Flatirons Food Film Festival. This week's culinary calendar is packed with events; keep reading for all the tasty details.

Monday, October 17

Frasca Food and Wine pours the wines of Arcadian for this week's Monday Night Wine Dinner Series. It's $50 for a prix-fixe, four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50. Call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations and more information.

Bistro Vendome will hold two screenings of Amelie at this month's Monday Movie Night. The 8 p.m. showing is sold out, but you can still grab seats for the 5:15 screening by calling the restaurant at 303-825-3232. Bistro Vendome's movie nights include the film and a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $45.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind, Beast + Bottle is cooking a feast in homage of the seminal album for the restaurant's Musical Chair series. The series integrates the team’s love of music with its passion for locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Each course is a culinary take on a different track from the album. The dinner is $63, with optional drink pairings for $25; call 303-623-3223 to make your reservations.

Harvest Week, an epic culinary collaboration between EatDenver and Growhaus, continues through Thursday, October 20. Each night's dinner will have a location-themed menu crafted through a collaboration between six or more restaurants. Dinners run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GrowHaus; $75 gets you dinner, drinks and community. Get all the details at harvestweek.com.

Tuesday, October 18

Stir Cooking School will highlight street food of Mexico City during a cooking class that starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuition is $75; you can register for the class and learn more at stirtolearn.com.

James Beard award-winning chef Chris Bianco will be at Pizzeria Locale. courtesy Pizzeria Locle

Wednesday, October 19

Pizzeria Locale welcomes James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Bianco, of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix, for a collaborative takeover starting at 4:30 p.m. today. The Locale team will be working with Bianco to create a few of his classics as well as some Bianco-inspired dishes; they'll be available a la carte. Call 303-442-3003 for reservations.

Thursday, October 20

Arugula will be exploring the wines of Veneto at a 6:30 p.m. dinner where five area producers will pair vintages with five courses from chef Alec Schuler. Seats are $79; call Arugual at 303-443-5100 to reserve yours.

The Palm's Title Bout dinner tonight challenges winemakers Chris Carpenter and Pierre Siellan to create the best wine pairings. Each winemaker will feature four wines paired with four courses. Vote for your favorite; the winning winemaker will be named at the end of the night. Tickets are $50; call 303-825-7256 for reservations and more information.

In celebration of Project Angel Heart's 25th birthday, A Taste for Life will showcase small bites and cocktails from some of Denver’s best restaurants. In addition to noshing on great food and drinks, you can take part in a live and silent auction, with proceeds helping Project Angel Heart provide nutritious meals for those coping with life-threatening illness. The benefit runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Denver; grab tickets($150 per person) and get all the details here.

You can catch City of Gold, at the Flatirons Food Film Festival. Still from City of Gold

The Flatirons Food Film Festival kicks off a weekend of food, film and festivities today. The festival will feature award-winning movies, guest appearances, dinners, children's films, food-centric parties and more. Ticket prices vary by event; for more information, including a complete schedule of events, visit flatironsfoodfilmfest.org.

The 2016 Taste of Greenwood Village, benefiting the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation, runs from 4:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. The event will feature live music, vintners, distillers, craft brewers and some of the area’s best eateries. Tickets for the taste are $49; grab yours and learn more here.

The Dumb Friends League is launching a new social media campaign aimed to help prospective pet owners select the perfect pet. “Great Pairings” challenges local breweries to pair one of their craft brews with a certain pet breed based on shared characteristics. Colorado Plus, 6995 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, will hold a launch party from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today; all participating breweries will be on hand, 10 percent of select beer sales will go to the Dumb Friends League,and there will be pets available for adoption. For more information, visit ddfl.org.

1515 Restaurant will host the James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour 2017 starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, bringing in nationally-acclaimed chefs to work with local favorites on an eight-course meal paired with cocktails and wines. Tickets to the dinner are $175 per person, and can be purchased here.

Adelitas welcomes Douglas French, master distiller at Scorpion Mezcal, for a four-course Scorpion dinner. The evening starts with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7. Reservations are $49.95, and can be made by calling the restaurant at 303-778-1294. Check out the menu here.

Opal Restaurant is holding Sushi and Sake Bash for a Cause, benefiting DenverWorks, from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Join UNI-QLO, Jammin 101.5, Flo 107.1, MAXMEDIA and (For) Entertainment for free pool, music, two-for-one sushi and sake, $1.50 Corona, raffles, giveaways and more. Admission is $10; you can get tickets and more details here.

Friday, October 21

La Loma is preparing for its long-awaited move downtown with a weekend of celebrations that start today at the current location. Today you can enjoy throwback menu specials including the Mexican pizza and the Margarita Azul, both of which will be available all weekend. On Monday, October 24, the restaurant will close its doors after nearly 35 years in Jefferson Park and move to its new location at 1801 Broadway, where it will reopen in early November. Call La Loma at 303-433-8300 for more information.

